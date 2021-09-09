Virtual author readings for Sept. 12-18

All author appearances are virtual unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Laurenne Sala and Zara González Hoang (”Mi Casa Is My Home”) read at 10:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Merve Emre (”The Annotated Mrs. Dalloway”) reads at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
MONDAY
Elizabeth Kolbert (“Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future”) and Helen Macdonald (“Vesper Flights”) are in conversation with Barbara Moran at 12 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace . . . Adam Kucharski (”The Rules of Contagion: Why Things Spread—and Why They Stop”) reads at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Meredith Ireland (”The Jasmine Project”) is in conversation with Karen M. McManus in-person at 6 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Jim Downs (”Maladies of Empire: How Colonialism, Slavery, and War Transformed Medicine”) is in conversation with Sven Beckert at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Hank Phillippi Ryan (”Her Perfect Life”) is in conversation with Jenna Blum at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.
TUESDAY
Lucy Adlington (”The Dressmakers of Auschwitz: The True Story of the Women Who Sewed to Survive”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Public Library . . . Buki Papillon (“An Ordinary Wonder”) is in conversation with Michael Lowenthal at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . E.C. Osondu (“Alien Stories”) is in conversation with William Pierce in-person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Cindy Weinstein and Bruce Miller (”Finding the Right Words: A Story of Literature, Grief, and the Brain”) are in conversation with with Rachel Adams at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Kory Merritt (”School of Phantoms”) is in conversation with Jeff Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . Jay Kristoff (“Empire of the Vampire”) and Christopher Paolini (”To Sleep in a Sea of Stars”) are in conversation with Samantha Hendricks at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story . . . G. Z. Schmidt (“The Dreamweavers”) reads at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Evan Osnos (”Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury”) reads at 8 p.m. at Harvard Book Store (tickets are $5 or $35.25 for a ticket that includes a copy of the book).
WEDNESDAY
Tana French (“The Searcher”) is in conversation with Brian O’Donovan at 6 p.m. at GBH . . . Sue Mellen (“A History of Theater on Cape Cod”) reads in-person at 6 p.m. at the Central branch of Boston Public Library . . . Edward Glaeser and David Cutler (”Survival of the City: Living and Thriving in an Age of Isolation”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sandra Stosz (”Breaking Ice & Breaking Glass: Leading in Uncharted Waters”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop.
THURSDAY
Kat Chow (”Seeing Ghosts: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Bryan Washington at 5 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Maria Tatar (”The Heroine With 1001 Faces”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Juliette Fay (“Catch Us When We Fall”) reads in-person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books (the event will be held at the Arts Wayland W Gallery) . . . Heather B. Moore (”The Paper Daughters of Chinatown”) reads at 7 p.m. at Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Antoni Porowski (”Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner”) reads at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (tickets are $30 for admission and a copy of the book to pick up at Brookline Booksmith, or $39 for admission and a shipped copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Fiona Sampson (”Two-Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning”) is in conversation with Mark Doty at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Sheryll Cashin (”White Space, Black Hood: Opportunity Hoarding and Segregation in the Age of Inequality”) is in conversation with Tomiko Brown-Nagin at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store . . . Cassandra Khaw (”The All-Consuming World”) is in conversation with P. Djèlí Clark at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books . . . Brom (”Slewfoot: A Tale of Bewitchery”) is in conversation with Mallory O’Meara at 7 p.m. at Copper Dog Books.
SATURDAY
Paul Katzeff (“Marvin Gilmore: Crusader for Freedom”) reads from his biography of D-Day hero Marvin Gilmore of Cambridge at 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott near Boston’s Airport, 225 William F. McClellan Hwy, Boston. Andrew Biggio (“The Rifle: Combat Stories from America’s Last WWII Veterans, Told Through an M1 Garand”) also reads from his book & talks with other veterans about their WWII combat experiences. Both authors sign books . . . April Jones Prince (”You Are a Reader! / You Are a Writer!”) reads in-person at 10 a.m. at The Silver Unicorn Bookstore . . . Andrew Biggio (“The Rifle: Combat Stories from America’s Last WWII Veterans, Told Through an M1 Garand”) and Paul Katzeff (“Marvin Gilmore: Crusader for Freedom”) read in-person at 2 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 225 McClellan Hwy., Boston.
