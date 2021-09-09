What’s happening in the arts world

BOSTON FUZZSTIVAL 2021 This year’s edition of Fuzzstival showcases a high-caliber lineup of Boston-affiliated acts; math-emo outfit Really From headlines Friday and post-punkers Sweeping Promises headline Saturday, while excellent artists like the gauze-gloom outfit SEED, the energetic art-rockers Editrix, and the hip-hop storyteller Cliff Notez are also on the bill. Sept. 10-11, 7 p.m. Garage B at Charles River Speedway. facebook.com/IllegallyBlindPresents

LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM The guitarist, songwriter, and former member of Fleetwood Mac comes to town in advance of his latest solo album, “Lindsey Buckingham,” which he recorded at his Los Angeles home studio and comes out Sept. 17. Sept. 11, 8 p.m. Chevalier Theatre, Medford. 781-391-7469, chevaliertheatre.com

MDOU MOCTAR “Afrique Victime,” the latest album from this Tuareg guitarist, is a brilliant showcase for his scorching playing and expansive, thoughtful songwriting — and watching him absolutely shred in person is always a treat. Sept. 12, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk & World

VALERIE JUNE Valerie June has a lot of personal irons in the fire of late — a new album of her roots-soul mix, “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions for Dreamers,” that sounds like its title; a book of poetry (“Maps for the Modern World”); and an ongoing series of online guided meditation sessions. She’ll highlight the first of those Friday. Sept. 10, 8 p.m. $29-$35. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. 800-653-8000, www.ticketmaster.com

THE MAVERICKS A Mavericks show typically demonstrates two things: This is a band of fearsome musical prowess, and one with the stamina to routinely put that prowess on display live for a couple of hours or longer. A stop at the venerable Webster country music park has become an annual thing for Raul Malo and company, but move quickly if you want to be there; limited tickets remain. Sept. 12, 1 p.m. (outdoor show). $40. Indian Ranch, 200 Gore Road, Webster. 508-943-3871, www.indianranch.com

LOS LOBOS They like to call themselves “just another band from East L.A.,” but Los Lobos just keep chugging along and offering up their sui generis comingling of Latin, folk, rock ‘n’ roll, blues, and R&B. Their latest iteration, the just released “Native Sons,” is a fitting tribute, a half century after Los Lobos began, to the LA bands that inspired and influenced them. Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. (outdoor show). $40, $140. Boarding House Park, 40 French St., Lowell. 800-657-8774, www.lowellsummermusic.org

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

THE MAKANDA PROJECT: MAKANDA KEN MCINTYRE 90th BIRTHDAY CELEBRATION Pianist John Kordalewski’s long-running big band of local all-stars was formed to play the unheard music of late, great Bostonian multi-instrumentalist and composer McIntyre. Thanks to their efforts, it is now heard regularly. Sept. 11, 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. First Church in Roxbury, 10 Putnam St. www.makandaproject.com

POPA CHUBBY The Bronx-born singer-guitarist (née Ted Horowitz) has been dishing up his gritty, gutsy take on the urban blues for over a quarter-century, evoking both the classicism of Willie Dixon and the expansive explorations of Jimi Hendrix. Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $22. Bull Run Restaurant, 215 Great Road, Shirley. 978-425-4311, www.bullrunrestaurant.com

HARVEY DIAMOND QUARTET WITH DOMINIQUE EADE Miraculous vocalist and improviser Eade joins local piano eminence Diamond and his tip-top crew for a freewheeling jam session. With trumpeter Phil Grenadier, bassist Jon Dreyer, and drummer Gary Fieldman. Sept. 12, 7 p.m. $20. The New School of Music, 25 Lowell St., Cambridge. music.jondreyer.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

ROCKPORT MUSIC This week’s shows of this summer’s segmented Rockport Chamber Music Festival feature the St. Lawrence String Quartet teaming up with emeritus member and festival director Barry Shiffman (Sept. 10), and Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons” with a slew of violin soloists (Sept. 12). Two shows each night at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m; virtual tickets also available. Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport. 978-546-7391, www.rockportmusic.org

JUVENTAS NEW MUSIC This local group marks its return to the concert hall with “Memory and Hope,” a lineup of works reflecting on the past year. Featured composers include Robert Ruohola, Joe Jaxson, Oliver Caplan, Cole Reyes, and Stephanie Ann Boyd. Livestream also available. Sept. 11, 8 p.m. Multicultural Arts Center, Cambridge. www.juventasmusic.org

ASHMONT HILL CHAMBER MUSIC The Dorchester-based series presents Safaafir, an ensemble helmed by two siblings who trained in Western classical and jazz before diving into maqam, a classical tradition of their family’s native Iraq. The Safaafir trio is joined by master Iraqi maqam vocalist Hamid Al-Saadi. Sept. 12, 4 p.m. All Saints Church, Dorchester. 617-827-7857, www.ahchambermusic.org

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

HURRICANE DIANE None too happy about climate change, the Greek god Dionysus returns in the guise of a lesbian landscape gardener from Vermont, demanding that humanity shape up and heal the wounded planet. Diane, portrayed with assurance by Rami Margron, begins her mission by seeking to enlist as acolytes a quartet of women (note-perfect performances by Esme Allen, Marianna Bassham, Kris Sidberry, and Jennifer Bubriski) who are friends and neighbors in a New Jersey suburb. On a couple of levels, Madeleine George’s incisively smart and boisterously funny environmental parable is the play we need right now. Directed by Jenny Koons. Through Sept. 26. Huntington Theatre Company. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

THE ARBORETUM EXPERIENCE A “self-guided journey” through the Arnold Arboretum that features audio plays, pop-up performances, and guided, interactive movement maps. Created by a team that includes director Summer L. Williams, choreographer Jill Johnson, playwright Kirsten Greenidge, and musician Tim Hall. Performance Saturday at 2 p.m. by Walter Sickert and the Army of Broken Toys. “The Arboretum Experience” will have an open-ended run. American Repertory Theater and the Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University. Free and unticketed. Information at 617-547-8300, www.AmericanRepertoryTheater.org/ArboretumExperience

DON AUCOIN





Dance

JEAN APPOLON EXPRESSIONS This weekend, the esteemed company will be rocking Starlight Square with “Konéksyon,” two full afternoons of free dance activities. The event includes a creative dance class for kids, adult classes in African, Haitian, and Dominican dance, an open rehearsal, a documentary screening, and an informal folkloric dance performance by the company. Sept. 11-12. Free (but registration required and donation appreciated to support community programming). Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.jeanappolonexpressions.org

HIDDEN Rachel Linsky’s ongoing project series ZACHOR uses dance as a way to illuminate and preserve stories of WWII Holocaust survivors. Her dance film “Hidden,” inspired by the experiences of Aaron Elster and filmed in residence at Chelsea Theatre Works, will be given its premiere on Zoom followed by a live Q&A between artists, audience members, and Elster’s son Steven. Sept.12, 5:30. Free. www.rachellinsky.com/zachor.html

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

DAVID DRISKELL: ICONS OF NATURE AND HISTORY Last chance to see this, the first major survey of Driskell’s paintings, which draws on the celebrated curator, writer, and educator’s inclusive vision that helped center the Black American experience. Co-organized with the High Museum of Art in Atlanta, this exhibition illuminates the solitary creative output of a tireless advocate for racial equity in American cultural life. Through Sept. 12, Portland Museum of Art, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, www.portlandmuseum.org

PAPER STORIES, LAYERED DREAMS: THE ART OF EKUA HOLMES While Holmes’s “Radiant Community,” a stand of sunflowers, continues to grow on the MFA’s east lawn, inside there’s a significant survey of her vibrant collage work for an array of children’s books over a long career. The Roxbury artist and activist has always been committed to Black imagery and narratives, and her illustrations from nearly 30 different books show it. Highlights include the recently released “Black Is a Rainbow Color” by Angela Joy. Through Jan. 23. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

NIKOLAI ASTRUP: VISIONS OF NORWAY Astrup is a giant of Norwegian art, one of the country’s best-loved artists, right up there with Edvard Munch. But Astrup’s work hasn’t traveled much outside of his homeland. Though he died almost a century ago, this is his first-ever North American exhibition, and seeing some of his work makes you wonder why. A dizzying blend of intense color and rapturous magical realism, Astrup’s work is ripe and more than ready for its American debut. Through Sept. 19. Clark Art Institute, Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

MURRAY WHYTE

NORMAN IVES: CONSTRUCTIONS & RECONSTRUCTIONS Ives, a mid-20th-century modernist, helped revolutionize the field of commercial art into graphic design. A trailblazer in the use of letterforms, Ives took letters apart, put them back together, and tossed them into typeface salads, exploding familiar symbols to imbue them with new energy and meaning. Through Oct. 23. CVPA Campus Gallery, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, 285 Old Westport Road, Dartmouth. www.umassd.edu/cvpa/galleries/campus-gallery

CATE McQUAID

An untitled work from 1959 by Norman Ives. Courtesy of CVPA Campus Gallery, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth/© Norman S. Ives Foundation

EVENTS

Comedy

PATTON OSWALT: WHO’S READY TO LAUGH? Oswalt has become his own cottage industry, and he had an especially busy pandemic with his Netflix special “I Love Everything,” voicing the lead character in Marvel’s “M.O.D.O.K.” series, costarring in “A.P. Bio,” and starting a new podcast called “Did You Get My Text” with his wife Meredith Salenger. Now, he gets to go back on the road to do live stand-up. Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. $45-$70. The Chevalier, 30 Forest St., Medford. 781-391-7469, www.chevaliertheatre.com

JACQUELINE NOVAK: GET ON YOUR KNEES Novak’s one-person show centering on oral sex, masculinity, and femininity, had built a lot of buzz before it was rescheduled pre-pandemic. Sept. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m., Sept. 12 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Sept. 14-18 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 19 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. $45. Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts, 527 Tremont St. 617-933-8600, www.bostontheatrescene.com

IMPROVBOSTON AT THE ROCKWELL ImprovBoston lost its space in Cambridge last year, but it is resurfacing for regular improv shows in other venues, including the Rockwell in Somerville. Sept. 11, 8 p.m. $25. The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville. www.therockwell.org

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

CORNHOLE FOR THE KIDS Sponsored by T-R Miles for Miracles, this double-elimination tournament supports Boston’s Children’s Hospital. Two players make up a team, and winners will receive fun prizes. Spectators can also enjoy a DJ, other kids’ activities, and food and drinks. Sept. 11, 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Spectators free; $70 for teams. The Fieldhouse, 31 Union Ave, Sudbury. eventbrite.com

CAMBRIDGE CARNIVAL In Cambridge’s largest festival, come celebrate the African and Caribbean diaspora with food, music, costumes, and festivities. A parade will also take place, starting near the Charles River and ending in University Park Commons. Sept. 12, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. University Park Commons, 65 Sidney St., Cambridge. eventbrite.com

LEGO CLUB Ready, set, build! Kids will be given an assorted Lego set from which to build their wildest creations in under an hour, after which their Lego designs will be put on display in the Children’s Room for the next couple of weeks. Free tickets will be handed out an hour before the event, and each session will be capped at 18 kids. Guests age 3 or older are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. Sept. 16, 2 p.m.-2:45 p.m. Free. Ashland Public Library, Schiesske Room, 66 Front St., Ashland. ashlandmass.com

RIANA BUCHMAN