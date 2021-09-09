With ‘Smart, Funny & Black,’ Amanda Seales has created a showcase for ‘ebony excellence’

Some entertainers are multi-hyphenates. Call Amanda Seales a multi-multi-hyphenate. She is a comedian, actor, podcast host, activist, musician, painter, and author, and she holds a masters in African-American Studies from Columbia University. She laughs when this list is read to her.

Trying to juggle all of that might seem overwhelming. But not to Seales. She has what she calls a “skeleton key” that unlocks all her other talents: comedy. In 2013, she found herself in the midst of a major transition. She had decided to leave the music industry, which she found to be unscrupulous, even after finding success as a singer and rapper working with Floetry and The Roots. But she wasn’t sure what to do next.

When she thought about people who had the kind of careers and creative life she wanted, Chris Rock, Chelsea Handler, and Ellen DeGeneres came to mind. What they all had in common was that they worked in multiple mediums, and everything they did was based on their point of view. “I wanted that for myself,” says Seales. “Because I’m a very opinionated person. I’m a thinker. And it’s one of those things that I kind of never run out of. So if you’re going to build a career on something, do it on something that you seem to never run out of.”

Stand-up was the key to putting Seales’s point of view at the center of her art and allowing her to stretch. Comedians could be hosts, writers, producers, or any number of things. “It’s a thread that brings all of them together,” says Seales.

It wasn’t long before she started curating a stand-up showcase. When she had to think of who she wanted her audience to be, she thought smart, funny, and Black. So “Smart, Funny & Black” became the name of the showcase, the name of the banner under which she also produces projects like her podcast, “Small Doses,” and the current version of the stage show “Smart, Funny & Black,” which she will bring to the Wilbur on Oct. 16.

“‘Smart, Funny & Black’ is a game show that is also a variety show with a live band,” she says. “We have two guests that come onstage, and we take them through a series of games that test their knowledge of Black culture, Black history, and the Black experience, and that also make everybody laugh and learn. And in the middle of that, we have sing-alongs, we have dance-offs, we have moments of ebony excellence. It’s basically a combination homecoming, barbecue, and revival.”

Seales has had offers to bring the show to television but pulled back when it got to planning the details. “This is a show that speaks to Black people,” she says. “Now, it’s for everyone, but it speaks to Black people. And that should be OK. And there they were more concerned about, ‘Well, will white audiences feel left out?’ And I’m just not interested in that.”

“There’s far too often a sense that if it doesn’t feel relatable to white people, that it will not be a success,” she says. “When truth of the matter is authenticity is relatable to everybody, regardless of race, nation, or creed.”

One of those shows that has proven relatable to a wider audience is Issa Rae’s HBO comedy series “Insecure,” on which Seales plays Tiffany. Season four ended with a cliffhanger centered on her character, after Tiffany briefly left her husband and child. The fifth and final season of the show debuts on Oct. 24, and fans are likely to have questions. Seales won’t reveal much about what’s coming up, other than to say that her character continues to mature. “I think she started out presented as very shallow,” says Seales, “and they have made an effort to just expand her emotionally, which has been very cool as an actor.”

There is plenty of work ahead for Seales. While the Wilbur show kicks off her “Smart, Funny & Black” tour, the show will also continue in the virtual format Seales created during the pandemic. The “Small Doses” podcast continues, as do YouTube shows like “Get Your Life” and “Views from Amandaland.” Her new Patreon account launches Oct. 1 with premium content that will likely expand on the YouTube shows and offer a peek into her archives. “I’ve been in this game a long time, and I have a lot of hard drives,” she says. “People love nostalgia and baby, we got it for you.”

She also hints about a larger TV project; she won’t divulge details other than to say she’s excited to work with people who understand her voice. “For a long time, I was on the sidelines in the TV space in terms of creating, and I have gotten off the bench,” she says.

Though she will continue to create her own content, she also sees the need to expand beyond the do-it-yourself ethos that has gotten her to this point in her career.

“It’s time,” she says. “It’s time to do bigger productions, it’s time to reach bigger audiences. And in order to do that, you have to step out on faith and on trust, and confidence in yourself as well.”

AMANDA SEALES: SMART, FUNNY & BLACK

At the Wilbur, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m. $36-$76. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com