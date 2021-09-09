Mark Lund steps down as general manager of WBZ-TV, WSBK-TV

Lund, a television veteran who led the stations for nearly nine years, announced the news in an e-mail sent to staff.

Mark Lund, president and general manager of WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV is leaving his position, a station spokeswoman confirmed Thursday.

“After much consideration I have made the decision that the time is right for me to step down as the President and General Manager of WBZ/CBS Boston,” Lund said in an e-mail statement Thursday.

Lund had been serving as president and general manager of the station, which is owned by CBS, since October, 2012.

“These past 18 months have given all of us a new level of perspective, and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and continuing to support various community organizations that focus on youth mentorship, equity and development,” Lund said.

His departure is the latest change in the management of Boston television news stations.

Ben Dobson, vice president of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN, left those stations on Sept. 1, the Boston Business Journal reported.

Lund got his start at WBZ in the early 1980s as an intern, according to a press release issued in 2012. He spent years at WBZ after that and also worked as executive vice president of sales at the NBC-owned television stations before returning to WBZ in Boston.

“WBZ is a great station with a rich history and legacy,” he said. “It has been an honor and a privilege to represent WBZ in the community, and to work with such a talented team of broadcasters. I will always be grateful for the support and friendships I have made along the way.”

No further information was available Thursday night.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.