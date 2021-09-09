If your dog makes a mess on the floor, iRobot’s new Roomba vacuum will stay clear

It’s the next frontier in artificial intelligence: a cleaning robot that knows not to mess with dog mess.

The new Roomba J7+ from Bedford-based iRobot comes with what it calls P.O.O.P., the Pet Owner Official Promise. The company guarantees the robot’s AI software will recognize animal droppings and steer clear of them, rather than smear the mess all over the robot and your carpet. (Apparently, this is a problem.)

It’s one of several product upgrades unveiled by the company on Thursday, aimed at integrating robots with “smart home” technology.