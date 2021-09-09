Shepley Bulfinch has new president and CEO

Boston-based architecture firm Shepley Bulfinch said on Thursday that it has promoted Angela Watson, one of the firm’s principals, to be its president and chief executive, to take over for longtime CEO Carole Wedge. During Wedge’s 17-year tenure in charge, the firm established a national presence with additional offices in Hartford, Houston, and Phoenix, and expanded its expertise in the areas of higher education and health care. Wedge will remain with the firm as one of its principals. Watson will continue the 157-person firm’s focus on minimizing the environmental impact of its work. A spokeswoman said Watson will continue to divide her time between the firm’s Phoenix and Boston offices. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford to close plants in India after large losses

Ford will cease production in India for vehicles sold there by next year after logging accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years. The restructuring means job losses of about 4,000, the company said in a filing Thursday with US Securities and Exchange Commission. Demand for new vehicles in India has been much weaker than forecast, CEO Jim Farley said in a prepared statement. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

CLIMATE

Brazil approves feed additive aimed at reducing methane

Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, has approved the sale of a feed additive that cuts methane emissions from cattle as pressure builds on the livestock industry to curb its role in global warming. The country’s regulators have granted full market authorization to Bovaer, a feed additive produced by Dutch nutrition giant Royal DSM NV. The product, which will be used for beef and dairy cows as well as sheep and goats, has also been approved in Chile, the company said Thursday in a statement. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Stock up on Oreos — if you can find them

Mondelez International Inc. is making fewer Nabisco cookies and snacks during a worker strike at three US plants, further limiting supply in an already tight market for packaged food. Production of Nabisco products continues, but “not to the same level” as before the strike, chief executive Dirk Vande Put said at a Barclays consumer conference on Thursday. Another meeting with the union will take place next week, he said. Nabisco, a subsidiary of Mondelez, produces Oreo cookies, Ritz crackers, and other snacks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

WORKPLACE

LinkedIn to make it easier to find remote jobs

LinkedIn will make it easier for job seekers to find remote and hybrid roles, an attempt to respond to seismic changes in workers’ attitudes during the pandemic. New options will let users filter out roles in traditional offices or find workplaces that offer a mix, the company said in a blog post Thursday. LinkedIn also plans to make it easier to find out about companies’ vaccination requirements. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

HOME GOODS

Storied NYC store files for bankruptcy

ABC Carpet & Home, the more than a century-old New York luxury home goods retailer, filed for bankruptcy late Wednesday after the pandemic and a delayed renovation upended its business. The COVID-19 pandemic cleared the city of many of ABC’s regular customers, while delays in restoring its store near Union Square made access more difficult for those who remained. And ABC, known for goods like $6,900 rugs and $1,480 coffee tables, didn’t develop a robust e-commerce business even as more spending shifted online. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AVIATION

EasyJet rejects takeover offer

British airline easyJet said Thursday it rejected an unsolicited takeover approach as it announced plans to raise another $1.7 billion from shareholders to shore up its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement, the company said its board had “unanimously’' rejected the offer from an unnamed company, which according to widespread speculation in financial markets is thought to have come from rival Hungarian airline Wizz Air. Wizz Air declined to comment on the speculation. EasyJet said that under the terms of the offer, its investors would have swapped their shares for new ones in the bidder. According to the board, the offer “fundamentally undervalued” easyJet. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

JEWELRY

Pandora pledges to reach gender parity in management roles by 2030

Pandora, the world’s biggest jewelry maker, has realized its male-dominated C-suite looks out-of-whack with its customer base. The jeweler, whose products are made almost exclusively for women, wants to reach gender parity among its leaders by 2030, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. Currently, only 23 percent of leaders are female, a spokesperson for the Copenhagen-based company said by e-mail. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Microsoft and Amex latest to delay return to office

Microsoft told employees Thursday that it has indefinitely delayed their return to US offices until it’s safer to do so. Microsoft had already postponed its planned return to the workplace from September to no earlier than Oct. 4, but now says the reopening won’t be next month. Microsoft employs about 181,000 full-time workers, of whom 103,000 are in the United States. Meanwhile, American Express again delayed its plans for returning US workers to the office, citing the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant in setting a new target of Jan. 24 at the earliest. — ASSOCIATED PRESS, BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

DELIVERIES

UPS to hire more than 100,000 for the holidays

Besides packages, UPS is promising to deliver something else fast: job offers. The package delivery company said Thursday that it plans to hire more than 100,000 people for the busy holiday shipping season, many of whom will get job offers within 30 minutes of applying. UPS needs to snap up workers as fast as it can because of the tight job market. Competition for hourly workers is fierce, and many companies are offering higher pay, sign-on bonuses, and even lowering their requirements, such as hiring those without a high school diploma. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MORTGAGES

Rates barely budge

As the summer wound down, mortgage rates stagnated. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate — the most popular home loan product — has barely budged for more than a month. According to the latest data released Thursday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average crept up to 2.88 percent. It was 2.87 percent a week ago and 2.86 percent a year ago. The 15-year fixed-rate average ticked up to 2.19 percent. It was 2.18 percent a week ago and 2.37 percent a year ago. — WASHINGTON POST

TELEVISIONS

Amazon launches a line of TVs

Amazon introduced its first line of televisions on Thursday, escalating competition with Roku and Google to control the market for in-home entertainment. Amazon will offer two lines of TVs: the Omni, which will start at $409.99, and a model called the 4-Series that will cost $369.99 and up. The TVs will go on sale in October and range from 43 inches to 75 inches. Amazon is already one of the largest players in the connected-TV industry, thanks to Fire TV, which customers use to watch Netflix, play music, or play video games. — BLOOMBERG NEWS