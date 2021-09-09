Way better than a root canal

The oldest reason is the presence of three top dental schools— Tufts, Boston University, and Harvard, which opened its dental school in 1867 — plus the Forsythe Institute, a Cambridge-based dental research center that has been around since 1910.

Can new technology help your teen get through the awkward braces phase more quickly, or spot tooth decay before it requires a painful root canal? Several Boston-area startup companies are building businesses around taking better care of your choppers — and raising millions in venture capital funding.

Factor #2 is that a lot of dental care is paid out-of-pocket by patients rather than insurers, which creates incentives to keep prices at least somewhat affordable. As a result, says Dai Feng, the adoption of technology that makes dentists and hygienists more efficient, and gives more patients access to dental care, happens “much faster than in other, more regulated areas” of the health care industry. Feng, managing director of the investment firm CareCapital Advisors, says his firm is one of the few that invest solely in dental startups — and he splits his time between Boston and Hong Kong.

The third factor is the most recent. The pandemic has intensified people’s focus on taking care of their health, Feng says. Plus, many of us are now spending hours each day staring at digital images of our faces on the screen during video meetings.

Two startups, Videa Health and Overjet, both have roots at MIT and are developing software to spot tooth decay and gum disease earlier on dental X-rays. Overjet founder Wardeh Inam says that while some radiologists may worry about artificially-intelligent software taking over their job, for dentists, analyzing X-ray images is just one of many tasks they perform over the course of the day. “They spend a few minutes on it,” Inam says. “While you’re in the chair, the dentist comes into the room and looks at the X-ray for a minute, but the majority of their time is spent doing that filling or that procedure that is needed.”

Software from Overjet and Videa seeks to highlight potential problems, which would be confirmed by the dentist.

The companies also aim to sell their software to dental insurance companies, which pay dentists to examine at X-rays to make sure a procedure — such as installing a crown — should be covered. “We help automate that,” Inam says, by highlighting claims that may not meet the insurance company’s medical criteria.

Overjet announced in late August it had raised $27 million from a group of investors, including General Catalyst, a venture capital firm based in Cambridge. Florian Hillen, CEO of Videa, says his company has 30 employees and a focus for the fall is “hiring like crazy.”

Another firm, Lightforce Orthodontics, seeks to integrate the use of 3D printing in dentistry. Alfred Griffin, a Harvard Dental School graduate who runs the Cambridge-based Lightforce, argues that dentistry is an ideal sector for the technology, which is an approach to making individually customized objects.

“You could 3D-print a coffee cup, but why would you?” he says. LightForce prints components for braces using a white or clear ceramic material. Each bracket — the component that is glued to a tooth to carry a wire — is custom-shaped for the exact place on the tooth it needs to be. There’s a custom-printed tray that holds the brackets so they can be affixed to the teeth all at once.

In the LightForce lab in Burlington, a manufacturing tech loaded Light Brackets into a tray. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Griffin says LightForce’s software also plans out a “direct path” from where a tooth is at the start of the process to where it needs to be, which leads to fewer office visits.

Christopher Baker, an orthodontist already using the LightForce system, says that with traditional braces, “you put them on, and you have a general direction you’re heading in.” With LightForce, “you can pre-program it, so the outcome is more predictable.”

That requires less time spent repositioning brackets and bending new wire. It also shaves 4 to 6 months off the time a patient has to wear braces. (Baker runs Baker Orthodontics in Hanover, N.H.)

Other local startups involved in the dental care business include Bento and Bola AI, both based in Boston.

Bento is creating ways for employers to provide dental benefits by self-insuring their employees, which the company says can bring costs down at least 20 percent. It closed an initial seed round of funding in June, according to Jeremy Cutler, vice president of marketing.

Bola creates dictation software that lets dentists enter information into a patient’s digital record by speaking, rather than forcing them to turn around to type on a keyboard. In June, Bola announced a partnership with Henry Schein One, a Utah company that sells software to dental practices, which will enable it to sell to that company’s customer base of more than 40,000 dental offices, says Bola CEO Rushi Ganmukhi.

Griffin says Boston has become “one of the global hubs for dental technology and dental knowledge,” at a time when the practice of dentistry is increasingly open to embracing technology. In part, that’s because the COVID pandemic, which shuttered many dental offices last year, created a backlog of patients and an incentive to bring them into the office less frequently.

“COVID forced us to become more efficient, to streamline the practice,” says Baker, who now conducts many consults with his patients over Zoom.

Later this month, the Forsyth Institute will host one of the major conferences focused on new dental technology, Dentech 2021, bringing together in Cambridge ― and on Zoom ― entrepreneurs, investors, and executives from big companies. Whether participants show up in person or via video, it’s highly likely that people will be looking at one another’s teeth and pitching ways to improve this overlooked corner of the health care sector.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.