Fall fun that’s all in the family

MAD HATTER TEA PARTY Escape into Wonderland (and don’t be late!) for this special tea party, decorated in the stylings of the classic story “Alice in Wonderland.” In addition, crafts, full tea service, and yummy treats will be provided for this mad event. Sept. 19, 11 a.m.-noon and 2 p.m.-3 p.m. Long Hill , 572 Essex St., Beverly. thetrustees.org

RIVERFEST At Assembly Row, the return of Riverfest means live music, a sidewalk sale, and annual fireworks over the Mystic River. Family-friendly games like pickleball and shuffleboard are provided by PKL Boston. Sept. 18, 4 p.m. Free. Assembly Row, Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Somerville. assemblyrow.com/visit/events

VAN GOGH: THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE This traveling exhibit will be sure to leave an impression. Experience Vincent van Gogh’s work like never before, with 360-degree paintings like “Starry Night” stretched across venue walls and surrounding patrons as they are guided through “A day in the life of the Artist.” Guests should plan for their visit to last between 60-75 minutes. Sept. 29-Jan. 2, various times. $19.90 for children, $36 for adults. Strand Theatre, 543 Columbia Road. www.vangoghexpo.com

TOPSFIELD FAIR Get ready for carnival fun at Topsfield with events and activities ranging from a parade to pig races, Mrs. Essex County Pageant to Demolition Derby. On top of that, don’t miss the giant pumpkin weigh-off! Oct. 1-11, $12 pre-fair tickets, $15 tickets. 207 Boston St., Topsfield. www.topsfieldfair.org

LANTERNS IN THE VILLAGE Take your little ones for a spooky stroll and listen to stories in the dark while walking through historic Pioneer Village, the pathways adorned with glowing jack-o’-lanterns. Flashlights are optional, and children under 3 are admitted free. Oct. 8-9, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $10. Salem in 1630: Pioneer Village, Forest River Park, Salem. www.hauntedhappenings.org

WATER LANTERN FESTIVAL Write down your hopes and dreams, a letter to a loved one, or an inspiring message and release it into the water, lighting up the waves. One World has several locations for this annual event to bring everyone together for one night. Stay for food and music. Oct. 9, 3-8 p.m. Regular tickets are $35.99. George Lane Beach, 2-28 River St., Weymouth. www.waterlanternfestival.com

OPENING OUR DOORS Celebrate this cultural event on its 20th anniversary, spread throughout various locations in the Fenway area. Participants can enjoy dance and music performances, historic tours, behind-the-scenes visits, nature walks, and tons of arts and crafts activities. Additionally, MFA admission will be free all day, and the museum is also giving out free art kits on the lawn. The kickoff ceremony for the festival will be at the Christian Science Plaza. Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Fenway Cultural District. www.fenwayculture.org

HONK! STREET MUSIC FESTIVAL Blending activism and brass bands, HONK! floods the streets with booming music for this three-day annual festival, starting with a band showcase under lanterns on Friday night. The next day, more than 25 bands come together for a vibrant music and dance party. HONK! Festival concludes with a parade from Davis Square to Harvard Square, marching for a variety of causes including economic and racial justice. Oct. 8-10, various times. Free. Davis Square, Somerville. www.honkfest.org

PUMPKIN FLOAT Bring your own carved pumpkin to the Common for floating jack-o’-lanterns galore. Participants will see the frog pond lit up with their spooky creations to get a jump on All Hallows’ Eve and can enjoy music, refreshments, and other family-friendly activities. Oct. 15, 5-8 p.m. Free. Frog Pond, Boston Common. www.bostonfrogpond.com/pumpkin-float

DISNEY ON ICE In Mickey’s Search Party, follow Mickey Mouse and his friends as they perform acrobatics and skate through different cinematic worlds. Using Captain Hook’s treasure map, Mickey explores the spiritual world of Coco and embarks on a journey with Moana to save her island. Oct. 29-31, various times. Tickets start at $15. DCU Center, 50 Foster St., Worcester. www.disneyonice.com

ART IN THE ORCHARD How do you like them apples? This self-guided tour invites guests to explore a sculpture trail weaving through productive fruit gardens to admire work from over 30 sculptors. The trail is about a half-mile long. Through Nov. 28. Free, voluntary donations $5-$20. Park Hill Orchard, 82 Park Hill Road, Easthampton. www.parkhillorchard.com/art

RIANA BUCHMAN

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.