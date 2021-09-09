How do we, as parents, find alone time with each other?

Q. How do couples find couple time when their kids stop going to bed long before the parents do? By the time we get our kids to bed, we’re too drained even to have kid-free conversations about important things, let alone do anything fun together. I’m especially sensitive about sex with kids in the house because of something from my own childhood; I woke at night to the sensation of the house shaking. I ran down the hall to my parents’ room, rushing in without knocking because I was scared. I was bothered that they didn’t seem to be listening to me, they were so busy covering themselves up. They told me it was probably a truck going past and I should go back to bed. When I went back to my parents’ room, their door was locked and they wouldn’t open it. I still remember how intensely upsetting it was to have my parents locking me out when I was scared. Years later I figured out what they were doing that for, but that night shook the house and my sense of security. I don’t want to put my children through the same thing.

A. Talk to a professional about how you can make peace with this bad memory. The trauma seems to be related to the lack of information — and being locked out.

It would have been better if your parents had explained what actually happened, even in vague terms. That’s always an option for you, too. You can be more transparent with your kids about your need for adult time on occasion.

Basically, don’t blame sex on a truck and never talk about it again.

Second, yeah, good luck finding time! It is difficult, and I won’t pretend there are magic answers. I have friends who haven’t had a second alone together, fully awake, in years. Special nights come with help from baby sitters, friends, or family members who can take the kids for a night. This past year has been extra difficult because it wasn’t always possible to call for someone to come over, but if you’re sharing your circle with other people at this point, tell them what you need.

Honestly, I’ve made a commitment to my friends that when it feels a bit safer, I will baby-sit. I want everyone who’s spent the past year with kids to have a date night — even an overnight.

Also remember that this is temporary. Kids get just a little bit older and they want privacy and space.

But let’s have some parents weigh in on this. I’d love to hear from people about when they felt their private lives with spouses returned after having children.

“I don’t want to put my children through the same thing.” So teach them that physical intimacy is a natural, normal occurrence and a key part of romantic, loving relationships.

Are your kids young enough to be scared at night and want to come in your bed or are they old enough that they stay up late? Which is it?

It seems that the kids are young enough to need a bedtime tucking-in ritual, probably including individual bedtime stories — one trick I came up with for this was everyone changing into their pajamas, brushing their teeth, and then gathering together for family story time, followed by individual tucking in.

We locked the door. And we unlocked it when we were finished. Nobody was traumatized. I think our daughter came to the door once. I could tell it wasn’t an emergency, and I said go back to bed and I will be there soon. She did. It’s all a matter of balance.

“Special nights come with help from baby sitters, friends, or family members who can take the kids for a night.” This. Establish a monthly date night. If possible, move it to bi-weekly and then weekly. Use up your hotel or credit card rewards/points for lodging.

Maybe I’m old school but my parents’ room was off limits. ... I would never barge in without knocking whether the door was open or closed. Besides, my parents always had side projects happening in their room like rearranging shelves, fixing a desk, putting away laundry, rearranging furniture, etc. Oh, wait, maybe they were having sex?!?!?!

