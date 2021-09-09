Rotating beer garden opens in Harvard Square Saturday

Celebrate the first inklings of autumn with a pint at the new rotating beer garden in Harvard Square.

Connected to Alden & Harlow, the outdoor experience will host New England breweries like Somerville’s Aeronaut Brewing Co. and Framingham’s Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Co. each Saturday. This week, Lone Pine Brewing Co. from Gorham, Maine, is up.

The restaurant will also offer market-driven dishes, wine, and cocktail specials in the garden. That includes drinks with tequila or lavender-infused gin and nibbles — kale salad, bluefin tuna kitfo, deviled eggs, and shishito peppers — from chef-owner Michael Scelfo.