Rotating beer garden opens in Harvard Square Saturday

Celebrate the first inklings of autumn with a pint at the new rotating beer garden in Harvard Square.
Connected to Alden & Harlow, the outdoor experience will host New England breweries like Somerville’s Aeronaut Brewing Co. and Framingham’s Exhibit ‘A’ Brewing Co. each Saturday. This week, Lone Pine Brewing Co. from Gorham, Maine, is up.
The restaurant will also offer market-driven dishes, wine, and cocktail specials in the garden. That includes drinks with tequila or lavender-infused gin and nibbles — kale salad, bluefin tuna kitfo, deviled eggs, and shishito peppers — from chef-owner Michael Scelfo.
Assistant general manager Diamond Simoes said Alden & Harlow expects to host six to eight breweries through October. The brews are chosen by Simoes herself, who racked up a favorites list of local places during her four-year beer tasting training.
The Harvard Business Association first approached Scelfo with the idea for a garden to “drum up more business” as the COVID-19 pandemic subsided, Simoes said. The initiative blossomed. Now, Simoes intends to “bring the cult following of beer lovers to Harvard Square.”
The beer garden is located at 40 Brattle St. in Cambridge and opens from 2-10 p.m. on Saturdays. It will close the area between Church Street and Elliot Street to vehicle traffic.
