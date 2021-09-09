A slew of restaurants arrive in the Seaport; Shake Shack bets on a new casino location

Shake Shack continues its Boston burger domination with yet another new location, this time at Everett’s Encore Boston Harbor (1 Broadway). The 11th Massachusetts location is open until 2 a.m., part of the new WynnBET Sports Bar . Play the slots while slurping limited-edition shakes, made in collaboration with sweets purveyor Milk Bar : a chocolate birthday cake shake with frosting and a crunchy cornflake chocolate drizzle.

Openings : The Omni Seaport Hotel (450 Summer St.) flings open its doors this week with a slew of new restaurants: The Sporting Club , the hotel’s take on a snazzier sports bar, serves small bites and salads; Coquette , offering Basque-inspired flatbreads and seafood; Kestra , with a Mediterranean-style menu; and Cocorico , a boulangerie.

Coming soon: Yard House opens its fifth Boston-area location on Monday, Sept. 27, at the Marriott Copley Square (110 Huntington Ave.). Sip regional beers like Mighty Squirrel Cloud Candy IPA alongside nachos, burgers, and tacos.

Chef Will Gilson will officially open Italian restaurant Geppetto in early October at Cambridge Crossing’s The Lexington complex (100 North First St.), which is also home to his all-day bakery, Cafe Beatrice, and sit-down restaurant, The Lexington.

Visit at dinner for smoked short rib carpaccio, pappardelle with wild boar bolognese, beet cavatelli, and desserts from Brian Mercury (Oak & Rowan, Puritan & Co.). Enjoy drinks from an amaro cart. Geppetto was previously open only for takeaway.

Canines: Still waiting to adopt a pandemic pet? Mark your calendar for Harpoon Brewery’s fourth annual Dogtoberfest, happening on Sunday, Oct. 3. (It’s part of their weekend long Octoberfest events.)

Arrive at 10:30 a.m. for a mile-long fun run or walk, plus a barking lot party with Dogtoberfest beer, food trucks, and pups up for adoption. A portion of sales benefit the MSPCA and the Lucy McKenzie Humane Society. A canine-friendly beer will also be on tap, made with powdered peanut butter.

