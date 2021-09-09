Where to go apple-picking in Massachusetts

It’s barely a week into September, but with Labor Day behind us and kids heading back to school, the apple orchards are suddenly calling. And it’s looking good for this year’s crop: As the Globe reported earlier this week, the wild weather this summer has yielded big, juicy fruit.
“Fingers crossed. If all continues to go well, we can expect to see bins filled with red, green, and golden orbs at farmers’ markets and trees bursting with ripe fruit at U-Pick orchards. How lucky we are to live in a state with so many apple orchards — more than 80 at recent count — where we can pluck the precious sweet-tart, crisp fruit straight from the source,” wrote Food section contributor Lisa Zwirn.
We are lucky, indeed. To help readers figure out where to go apple picking (and apple-cider-doughnut-eating, if that’s more your speed), we’ve assembled this interactive map with websites and phone numbers, too. Because some farms host pick-your-own sessions only on weekends, it’s best to call ahead. Many of the farms’ websites list which varieties are ripe for the picking and when. As a bonus, some farms have pick-your-own peaches, pumpkins, and flowers available, too.
Happy picking!
