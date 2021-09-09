4 questions for Providence on the first day of school

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I hope that Channel 12 goes out and hires Kelly Bates. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 190 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 692,668 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 405

Test-positive rate: 3.1 percent

Currently hospitalized: 148

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Leading off

Share: What do you remember about Sept. 11, 2001? We want to hear from you. Please fill out this form, and we’ll share your story this Friday.

It’s the first day of school in Providence, which means the spotlight is back on the state takeover of Rhode Island’s largest school system.

Governor Dan McKee and Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green are slated to spend their morning at several city schools to see what kind of progress was made on school repairs over the summer and to show solidarity with teachers and students across the district.

So what needs to happen in Providence this school year? Here are a few key questions.

What’s being done to catch kids up?

The pandemic has disrupted everyone’s lives, but take a minute to think about students who were in the seventh grade in March 2020. Middle school is already the toughest time to be a kid, and most of Providence’s middle schools have been among the lowest-performing schools in the entire state. They were forced into remote learning for the second half of the 2019-2020 school year and much of 2020-2021. Those students are now in their first year of high school. But where are they developmentally?

The Center for Reinventing Education has done some research that shows students across the board don’t necessarily know less, but their progress has slowed. This isn’t just about academics, either. The first kiss, first breakup, first sleepover have all potentially been disrupted. We have no way of knowing what any of this means yet, but the social and emotional well-being of students will be paramount this year.

Can Providence win back its teachers?

This must be near the top of acting Superintendent Javier Montañez’s priority list. The bad blood between Providence teachers and Infante-Green hasn’t vanished simply because a union contract was signed, but Montañez has a chance to lead a reset. He’s got the respect of many teachers right now, and he needs to build on that momentum if the state takeover is ever going to show any progress.

There’s a good cop, bad cop situation that Montañez is going to have to play with Infante-Green for the time being, but that game can work. He needs to focus on boosting teacher morale in order to improve student performance.

What happens with COVID-19?

The truly bad news: We’re STILL in a pandemic. That means COVID-19 looms over everything else happening in schools. How long will masks be required? The next question will be about vaccine mandates for kids age 12 and over. Los Angeles is already considering this. And with the Delta variant spreading, how likely are we to see remote learning make its return?

Will politics get in the way?

It won’t be long before McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, state Treasurer Seth Magaziner, and everyone else running for governor in 2022 start weighing in on the state takeover in Providence, the future of Infante-Green, and other key education issues like charter schools and funding. We saw this in 2014 when it came to graduation requirements and former commissioner Deborah Gist’s contract in Rhode Island.

On one hand, it would be nice if every candidate develops a clear vision of K-12 education in this state. But too often these conversations devolve into finger pointing and one-upping opponents to grab headlines. That won’t help anyone.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ My latest column: There has been too much focus on all the reasons Mike Stephens can’t possibly join the Providence police department as a major in charge of community relations. I take a look at why he might be the ideal person for the gig. Read more.

⚓ Speaking of Stephens, City Council President John Igliozzi said Wednesday the council will eliminate the new police major’s position from the city budget. Read more.

⚓ In the latest episode of the Rhode Island Report podcast, a professor who was a lead author of a new UN climate change report outlines the trade-offs the state faces in protecting its coastline. Read more.

⚓ The state-run hospital of last resort for people with complex medical and psychiatric conditions in Rhode Island will be able to claw back tens of millions of dollars for past care, but it still is struggling to follow federal funding rules. Read more.

⚓ Legislators joined a progressive group outside the State House on Wednesday, calling for Rhode Island to ensure that marijuana legalization benefits poor and working-class communities of color that bore the brunt of the War on Drugs. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ If it feels like we’re seeing more coyote sightings in New England, it’s because we are. Read more.

⚓ In what was a mostly genteel affair with little fireworks, Boston’s five major mayoral candidates jousted over housing, the COVID-19 pandemic, and police during their first televised debate Wednesday night, making their pitches to voters less than a week before the preliminary election will narrow the field to two. Read more.

⚓ Nobody asked, but I like the Titans and the Rams to play in the Super Bowl this season. For the picks of people who actually know things about the NFL, you can read our sportswriters’ predictions. Read more.

What's on tap today

⚓ Event: Venture Cafe is hosting the team from Globe Rhode Island at 5 tonight for a discussion about our work. You can pre-register here.

⚓ The state Council on Postsecondary Education meets at 5 p.m. to discuss a COVID-19 vaccination policy for non-classified employees at Rhode Island College and the Community College of Rhode Island.

⚓ US Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and US Representative David Cicilline will be in Newport at 11 a.m. to announce a new $422,000 federal grant for the fire department.

My previous column

The East Side of Providence is home to a future Supreme Court justice, future US House speaker, and about four future governors (just ask them). But first, it has a special state Senate election. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Brian Amaral talks to Brown University professor Baylor Fox-Kemper about rising sea levels and the impact on Rhode Island. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

