Bedford VA violated federal law by failing to search for missing veteran later found dead, federal watchdog finds

By the time Tim White was found crumpled on the floor in June 2020 , he had been dead for so long that the medical examiner couldn’t determine how he died. The Army veteran had been missing for a month even though he never left the building where he lived on the US Department of Veterans Affairs campus in Bedford.

The former chief of the Bedford VA’s police force wrongly instructed officers to stay out of the building where a veteran went missing and was found dead a month later in a stairwell just 60 feet from his room, a new report by the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General concludes.

“Mr. White’s disappearance did not receive the attention it deserved from VA, an agency that is required by federal law to provide for the protection of all persons on its property,” wrote the assistant inspector general Katherine Smith in a 45-page report.





Investigators found that former VA police chief Shawn Kelley failed to order a significant search -- he posted a photo of White on a department bulletin board and sent an email to officers. He also waited nearly two weeks to respond to a request from the Bedford town police to search for White with police dogs. That search was never conducted.

Kelley resigned while the OIG investigation was under way. He cut short his interview with investigators and later quit, citing health issues, a person familiar with the situation said. Kelley could not be reached for comment.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan conducted her own investigation into White’s death and, though she found egregious failures in the search for White, her December 2020 report did not recommend bringing criminal charges against anyone.

White, 62, was not a patient, but was living in a VA-owned building that had been converted to housing for homeless veterans by the non-profit Caritas Communities. He had been living in the Bedford Veterans Quarters in Building 5, since early 2020, according to a Caritas spokesman.

As a resident, White was free to come and go, but Caritas staff onsite kept an eye on the residents, many of whom suffered underlying health conditions and substance abuse issues. And the rarely used emergency stairwell where he was found would have been an unusual choice for exiting the building, since opening the door on the ground floor would have set off an alarm.

Another resident found White on June 12; he was wearing the same baseball cap, Red Sox jersey, and jeans he was last seen wearing in early May, when he was first reported missing. And, though he was using a walker after recovering from surgery and couldn’t have gone far, no one looked in the stairwell, just 60 feet from his room.

After he was discovered in June, both the VA and Caritas Communities each claimed they weren’t responsible for the stairwells

The VA police said they didn’t search for White because he was a resident, not a patient. But the Inspector General said the VA is responsible for the safety of anyone at a VA campus. Its lease with Caritas also made clear that the stairwells were the VA’s responsibility, the OIG report said.

VA police officers had patrolled the building at least daily but were ordered to stop by Kelly in February, three months before White disappeared. The OIG found that the police chief’s order conflicted with federal law and VA law enforcement policies, which require VA police to patrol VA property.

An officer told OIG investigators that, had VA police been patrolling Building 5 at the time of his disappearance, he believed they would have “absolutely” seen Mr. White, and he would have been located significantly sooner, the report said.

Cleaners for the VA were operating under the same misimpression as the police, the report said, so did not clean the stairwells.

“Poor decision-making, misinformation, and lack of oversight also prevented anyone at VA from encountering Mr. White during the month after he was reported missing through routine patrols or cleaning of the emergency exit stairwell in which his body was found,” wrote Smith.

While VA officials in Washington agreed to implement the OIG’s recommended changes, the head of the VA in New England defended the agency’s response.

In comments appended to the report, Ryan Lilly, the director of VA facilities in New England, said, though it is “unfortunate” that a search of the stairwell wasn’t conducted, a “common sense reading of the situation” suggests the VA and the town police each believed that Caritas had searched the building.

People living in the building are akin to private citizens living in their own apartments so there is a “stark difference” in VA policing of the private spaces, he wrote.

The OIG is not referring the case to any criminal authorities, but its investigation has sparked national changes in the way the VA handles missing person cases as well as leases with private companies..

Local VA police chiefs can no longer decide which buildings they won’t patrol. They must search for any person missing from a VA facility.

VA facilities with leased space on their property must designate someone to monitor their leases to make sure responsibilities are clearly delineated.

The OIG launched the investigation last year at the request of Massachusetts congregational delegation including Reps. Seth Mouton, Lori Trahan and Kathleen Clark, and Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

Moulton, who receives his medical care at the Bedford VA, said: ”America’s veterans deserve the best healthcare in the world. Mr White’s care didn’t come close. In the days ahead we must demand that the VA Police department changes so that our country keeps its promises to those who have served.”





Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.