Boston mayoral candidates to face off in tonight’s debate, their final major showdown before the election

The debate will be the second matchup in as many nights for the candidates — City Councilors Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu, Acting Mayor Kim Janey, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief. On Wednesday, the five contenders met in a debate that saw Janey, who took the helm in March, defending her on-the-job performance amid sustained criticism from her rivals.

The 7 p.m. debate is hosted by WBUR, the Globe, UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies, and WCVB, and will stream live on bostonglobe.com and on 90.9 FM radio. Boston Globe columnist Adrian Walker and “Radio Boston” host Tiziana Dearing will moderate.

The five major contenders for Boston mayor are set to face off in a live debate at WBUR CitySpace in their final major showdown before Tuesday’s preliminary election.

All eyes were on Janey on Thursday morning for her stewardship of the Boston Public Schools, which reopened Thursday morning, though district parents had been warned their children’s school buses might not show up. Acute driver shortages and concerns about routes had the district and parents alike worried about whether the fleet would be able to manage the first day, creating further confusion for a district trying to reopen amid a resurgent pandemic.

Earlier on Thursday, all of the candidates except for Janey met at a forum hosted by A Better City, the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts, and CommonWealth Magazine. Janey initially accepted an invitation to the event but withdrew on Wednesday night, saying she needed to help oversee the first day for the city’s public schools, forum organizers said. Janey recently came under criticism for missing 30 out of 60 mayoral public events held since April.

Kirby Chandler, Janey’s campaign manager, said Janey has attended as many forums and debates as her schedule allows.

Janey “has taken part in over 30 debates and forums thus far, including a televised debate last night and another debate this evening,” Chandler said. “She regrets that she cannot attend this event but she’s worked closely with [the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts] and supports their work, and looks forward to working with them in the future.”

The candidates have met repeatedly in smaller forums and discussions with particular interest groups, online. But the debates present the candidates a chance to expose distinctions between one another and to break through to voters who have not yet made a decision. A Suffolk University and Boston Globe poll released this week found that at least 8 percent of Boston voters surveyed remain undecided.

Wednesday night’s debate was a largely genteel affair with few fireworks, despite a tight race for second place in the general election final among Campbell, Essaibi George, and Janey, who are within two percentage points of one another according to the Suffolk/Globe poll.

That poll showed that Wu had claimed a commanding lead, garnering the support of 31 percent of respondents, with a significant gap between her and the next candidate, Janey, who registered 20 percent support in the poll. She was followed by Essaibi George, with 19 percent, and Andrea Campbell at 18 percent. Barros was far behind at 3 percent, according to the poll of 500 likely voters.

The two top finishers in Tuesday’s preliminary election, which is nonpartisan, will vie for the mayoralty in the Nov. 2 general election.

Globe correspondent Tiana Woodard contributed to this report.

Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert.