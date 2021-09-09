Boston police arrest suspect on most wanted list; charged with attempted murder

A suspect on Boston police’s most wanted list charged with assault with intent to murder and wanted on 10 warrants was arrested Wednesday night, authorities said.

Andre Givens, 33, was spotted by a police patrol near 24 New Chardon St. in Boston with two other men at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested without incident, Boston police said in a statement. After his arrest, police discovered that Givens, of Boston, had 10 outstanding warrants.

Officers had recognized him from the most wanted list and “numerous prior interactions” and found him carrying what they believed to be crack-cocaine when he was arrested, the statement said.