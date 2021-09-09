Boston police arrest suspect on most wanted list; charged with attempted murder

A suspect on Boston police’s most wanted list charged with assault with intent to murder and wanted on 10 warrants was arrested Wednesday night, authorities said.
Andre Givens, 33, was spotted by a police patrol near 24 New Chardon St. in Boston with two other men at around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday and arrested without incident, Boston police said in a statement. After his arrest, police discovered that Givens, of Boston, had 10 outstanding warrants.
Officers had recognized him from the most wanted list and “numerous prior interactions” and found him carrying what they believed to be crack-cocaine when he was arrested, the statement said.
He was arrested on two warrants out of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, discharge of a firearm within 500 feet of a home, carrying a firearm without a license, and operating a motor vehicle without a license. He faces a litany of other charges from the eight other warrants and is charged with possession with intent to distribute class B substance stemming from his arrest.
He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.
