Cambridge couple questions if they were racially profiled while apple picking at Connors Farm in Danvers

“We definitely were put into a situation that I believe most of the families aren’t experiencing.... And the way we were treated was not right,” said Myers, a commercial real estate director. “We don’t want to be called criminals and be accused of stealing in front of our kids. ... We wanted to be treated with the same respect as the other people who were there.”

Manikka Bowman and her husband, Jeff Myers, described the Labor Day incident on social media and in a telephone interview Thursday.

A Black Cambridge couple are questioning why they were accused of stealing apples by two security guards and a manager at Connors Farm in Danvers and why a responding Danvers police officer said they “were playing the race card” during the incident that left one of their children in tears.

The couple said they spent $100 on food and apple picking at Connors Farm on Monday. Bowman, the vice chair of the Cambridge School Committee, also donated to the Connors Farm charity. But as they were heading to the farm store where they planned to buy doughnuts and cider, they were confronted by two security guards and, soon after, by a person who identified himself as the manager.

The couple had earlier realized their child had picked six apples that did not fit into the farm-supplied bag, an overflow they placed in the bottom of their stroller and expected to pay for at the farm store. “With families being primary customers, surely, we couldn’t be the first to have excitedly over-picked by a few apples — six in our case,” the couple wrote in a blog post about the incident.

However, “this is where things took a turn for the worse,” they continued.

The two security guards spotted the excess apples, escorted them to the store, and then “proceeded to search my purse for more ‘concealed’ fruit,” Bowman wrote. “Of course, there wasn’t any! I asked the person why were we being treated this way? And did they treat other guests this way?”

After a third employee identified himself as the manager, the couple — embarrassed and confused — asked for the name of the owner in writing. “He refused. When we pushed further for the owner’s information, he called the police.”

According to the couple, the Danvers officer who responded “was tempered. However, despite our visible frustration and attempts to explain the situation, he never took our position seriously. Rather, the officer’s actions and words assumed that the manager’s narrative was accurate. The officer then accused us of ‘playing the race card,’ " the couple wrote.

The farm manager asserted their top priority was to “prevent stealing,’ “ and not customer service.

“By jumping straight to an assumption of theft, Connors Farm created a scene, harassing us and causing our 7-year-old to burst into tears, anguish that lasted well into the evening,” the couple wrote.

Bowman and Myers said they e-mailed a copy of their blog post to Connors Farm and also sent them a certified letter describing what they endured Labor Day. Until the incident, it had been a perfectly wonderful family outing for them and their two children, a 7-year-old and 18-month-old.

“I think its nuanced and complicated. I think bias definitely played into an assumption around two African American people,” Bowman said. “I think there’s an unconscious bias because of how our society functions that may lead people to a place because of what we look like that may not go as far as someone else. ... It has to do with race. There’s no getting around that.”

Myers said he could not say with 100 percent certainty that he was racially profiled but also said he thinks a white couple would not have been dealt with in the same fashion. “I think the likelihood of us being [called] nothing more than criminals who are trying to steal apples would not have been there,” he said.

The couple said the Danvers town manager and police chief both responded this week and all sides are planning to meet to have a more detailed discussion of what happened, a meeting where the couple are hoping to spur police to look into its training around the issues of bias, particularly unconscious racial bias.

Connors Farm had no immediate comment in response to telephone or email inquiry from the Globe Thursday morning.

In the blog post, the couple said they struggled to understand what had happened at the farm: “Why was this happening? We looked at each other, wondering. What made them suspect us of stealing? Had our skin color influenced their thinking? Were we presumed guilty because we are an African American family?”

At the end of the post, the couple made three requests of Connors Farm and the North Shore police department:

A written apology from Connors Farm owners

The money we spent at Connors Farm refunded in the form of a donation to the Essex County Community Foundation, with the specific purpose of supporting their racial equity work

A commitment from the Connors Farm ownership that their staff will undergo diversity, equity, and inclusion training.”

They also asked: “Why hadn’t they taken a much simpler, customer-friendly route and presumed our innocence with a simple reminder on what to do with any fruit that did not fit in the bag?”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.