Boston mayoral candidates take a sharper tone in final debate before next week’s election

Held at WBUR CitySpace, the debate marked the final major confrontation before the field is winnowed to two finalists next week, and the candidates sought to seize those last opportunities, with rhetorical jabs among multiple candidates.

In contrast to a televised debate the night before, Thursday’s hourlong forum featured sharper criticism among Andrea Campbell, Annissa Essaibi George, and Michelle Wu, all city councilors, Acting Mayor Kim Janey, and John Barros, the city’s former economic development chief.

In their last encounter before the preliminary election Tuesday, the five major contenders for Boston mayor faced off in a live debate Thursday, sparring over how to best handle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the opioid crisis, shortcomings in city schools, and the lack of affordable housing.

For instance, Wu, the only candidate who supports rent control, said the other candidates were not acting with the same urgency regarding the city’s housing crisis.

“We know every single day our residents are at risk of getting pushed out,” Wu said. “And so the real question isn’t why I’m the only candidate who is willing to fight for every tool in the toolbox. It is, why the rest of the candidate field isn’t acting with the same sense of urgency?”

Barros retorted that Wu has not articulated how rent control would solve problems.

“It would create a further shortage of housing,” he charged.

Responding to a question about the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, the epicenter of the city’s opioid crisis, Wu recalled walking the streets of the neighborhood and feeling that government had given up on the complex problems of homelessness and drug addiction that mars the area.

“That is unacceptable,” she said.

Campbell, for her part, hit out at everyone on the stage, saying her opponents— whose districts, unlike hers, cover the troubled area — “took no action and had no plan” to fix the problems there.

Essaibi George, for the second night in a row, directed blame at Janey for the worsening situation. She slammed Janey for eliminating a committee focusing on mental health, homelessness, and addiction recovery when Janey was a city councilor and president of the body.

“It is not a coincidence that we have gone to a place of chaos,” said Essaibi George.

And, for the second night in a row, Janey pointed out that she created an umbrella public health committee to handle such issues as City Council president. At Thursday’s debate, she also retorted that drawing a correlation between a disbanded City Council committee and the unfolding problems on the streets of Boston is a gross oversimplification.

It was not the last time Essaibi George and Janey, who were seated next to each other on the debate stage, would tangle.

Essaibi George was the only one of the candidates who said she opposed an eviction moratorium that Janey recently announced, calling it “a band-aid over a bullet hole.” She favored making existing housing resources more accessible to families who need them.

Janey wasn’t having it. In what was probably the fiercest exchange of the night, Janey countered that something needed to be done following a recent Supreme Court decision struck down a nationwide moratorium, saying “it was important to act on the local level.” She also highlighted $50 million in rental relief that the city has made available, among other housing investments.

She also made an oblique reference to Essaibi George’s husband, who runs a development and real estate business.

“It is disappointing to hear anyone on this stage disagree with the eviction moratorium, particularly someone who benefits from a company that . . . routinely evicts tenants of the city,” she said.

In response, Essaibi George said, “I think it’s interesting that Acting Mayor Janey thinks it’s appropriate to bring up my family.”

“I am concerned about the families in this city,” said Essaibi George.

“I did not mention family,” Janey retorted.

All eyes were on Janey on Thursday morning for her stewardship of the Boston Public Schools, where the first day of school Thursday was marred by problems with the bus system that caused many children to arrive late..

During the debate, Janey was asked if she took any personal responsibility for late or missing buses on the first day of school. She replied that she was proud of the district’s performance, noting that 57 percent of buses reported arriving on time, a higher percentage than in recent years. Moreover, she noted, the district had its highest attendance rate for the first day of school on record, at 80 percent attendance.

”We had a great first day,” she said.

Her opponents were not impressed. Fielding calls from waiting parents Thursday morning, Campbell said, “the common refrain was ‘Well, we’re used to this.’ Unacceptable.”

When asked to evaluate the performance of Superintendent Brenda Cassellius, both Janey and Wu spoke of the tough challenges she has faced steering the district through a pandemic.

Janey graded her performance with a B+ compared to a C from Wu. Essaibi George also issued a C, pointing out that the on-time bus arrival of 57 percent is “not a passing grade. . . . I don’t want my kids bringing that grade home from school.”

Campbell was even harsher, issuing a D that she said was based on hearing from parents who were unsure their children’s buses would arrive that morning.

“This is a $1.2 billion system, a transportation budget that’s $130 million and going up, and it still can’t deliver excellent service to our families,” Campbell said.

Barros did not issue a grade but called for a $4 billion investment to create quality schools in every neighborhood, relying on green bonds and social justice bonds.

Thursday’s debate was hosted by WBUR, the Globe, UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies, and WCVB.

Framing Thursday’s discussion is a seemingly tight race for second place in the general election final among Campbell, Essaibi George, and Janey, who are within 2 percentage points of one another according to the Suffolk/Globe poll.

That poll showed Wu with a commanding lead, garnering the support of 31 percent of respondents, with a significant gap between her and the next candidate, Janey, at 20 percent. She was followed by Essaibi George, with 19 percent, and Campbell at 18 percent. Barros was far behind at 3 percent, according to the poll of 500 likely voters.

The two top finishers in Tuesday’s preliminary election, which is nonpartisan, will vie for the mayoralty in the Nov. 2 general election.





Stephanie Ebbert can be reached at Stephanie.Ebbert@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @StephanieEbbert. Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.