Harvard commits to divesting from fossil fuels

After years of pressure from students, Harvard University will divest itself from holdings in fossil fuels, President Lawrence Bacow said Thursday.

Harvard Management Company, which oversees the university’s $41.9 billion endowment, will let its existing investments in several private equity funds with fossil fuel holdings expire, Bacow said in an e-mail to the university community.

Fossil fuels investments make up less than 2 percent of the endowment, and the university has not made any new commitments to those investments since 2019, Bacow said.