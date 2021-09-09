‘I saw him die’: Witness recalls harrowing moments of man’s shooting death in Jamaica Plain

“I saw him die,” said Juan Gonzalez, who was working at Joseph’s Style Barbershop, which is a short distance from where the man was shot.

were still shaken Thursday by the harrowing moments when they say a man was gunned down in his car by a masked assailant one day earlier.

A small arrangement of candles flickered against the dull rain Thursday afternoon at the spot where locals said the man died. Three roses tucked into a plastic water bottle stood next to them.

The attacker is still on the loose, said Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for Boston police, and the department does not believe the shooting was random.

Boston Police Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long addressed the media at the shooting scene Wednesday afternoon. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The violence broke out suddenly at around 2 p.m., residents recalled, disrupting what had otherwise been a warm, peaceful afternoon on the street packed with barbershops and nail salons.

A man, who residents and workers said was wearing a hoodie, gloves, and a face mask, had been waiting on Washington Street for about an hour before gunshots rang out. They believe he is the one who killed the victim.

“He was waiting for him,” said Gonzalez. “He knew where he lived.”

Police have not publicly identified the victim, but they believe he was in his mid-30s. Locals say he lived in Egleston Square, in an apartment with his partner who is pregnant.

When the victim parked outside of his apartment building at 3115 Washington St., the assailant sprang into action, racing up beside the vehicle and firing off a volley of shots.

Employees inside Joseph’s Style Barbershop rushed to the window when they heard the gunfire, and watched the attacker take off up Washington Street before turning left onto School Street and disappearing.

What happened next, Gonzalez said, he will never forget.

The victim, was still alive when the assailant fled the scene, he said, and stumbled out of his car crying out for help. He walked towards Washington Street before collapsing face-first on the sidewalk, witnesses said.

Gonzalez and other residents rushed across the street to help him. When they rolled him onto his back, he appeared to struggle briefly and die.

“We turned him over and it was like we could see the life leave his eyes. It was terrible.”

Gonzalez said the man appeared to have been shot in the head, shoulder, and side. The man’s partner, who Gonzalez said he saw rush out of their apartment shortly after the shots rang out, was standing next to him sobbing when police arrived.

The man, police say, was found fatally wounded when they arrived to 3108 Washington St. at 2:22 p.m., near a small cellphone store. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“It was terrible,” said Gonzalez. “Just something you never want to have to see.”

Globe Correspondent Katie Redefer contributed.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.