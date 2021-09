He was found in the area of 77 Highland Terrace at 4:16 p.m. suffering from a gunshot wound, prosecutors said in a statement.

A male was shot in Brockton Thursday afternoon and suffered life-threatening injuries, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.

He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. His condition was not known Thursday night.

The incident is under investigation.

No further information was released.

