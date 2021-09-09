Marine from Lawrence dies during first day of training

Munoz, 21, was a 2018 Lawrence High School graduate, Kulczewski said. The cause of Munoz’s death is under investigation.

Private Anthony Munoz was assigned to Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, and died as he began training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island, S.C., Captain Philip Kulczewski, a Marine spokesman, said in a statement.

A Marine from Lawrence died Tuesday during his first day of training, marking the second death of a Marine from that city in the last two weeks, officials said Thursday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Pvt. Anthony Munoz,” Kulczewski said. “Our Marines send heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.”

No further information was released.

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said Munoz’s family had asked for privacy.

“I have been in touch with the family since receiving the news and will make sure that we honor this fallen Lawrencian with guidance from the family,” Vasquez said. “I offer the sincerest condolences from myself and my family, and my administration will remain available as we all suffer this terrible loss.”

Another Marine from Lawrence, Sergeant Johanny Rosario Pichardo, was fatally wounded at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 26 when two suicide bombers detonated massive bombs. Rosario Pichardo will return home to Lawrence on Saturday, the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks that spawned the conflict that claimed her life.

