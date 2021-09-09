Mike Stephens is exactly what the Providence police department needs right now

The week’s fury is about Elorza’s decision to name recreation department director Mike Stephens to a newly created major’s position within the police department.

It’s a day that ends in “y,” so Providence police officers are mad at Mayor Jorge Elorza again. Maybe the 60 of them who actually live in this city can start a recall petition.

Stephens will work as a liaison between the police and the community, a job he’s uniquely qualified for given that he’s coached, mentored, and helped thousands of young people – mostly males of color, by the way – in Providence over the past 30 years.

Sounds like a pretty good candidate, right?

The problem is that Stephens doesn’t have a background in law enforcement, and the position includes oversight of the police training academy, promotions, and testing. Elorza picked him over a few strong finalists who did come up through the ranks as cops. Mike Imondi, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 3, called the hiring “a slap in the face to every Providence Police officer who has studied for and taken promotional exams and worked hard every day to achieve rank over their career.”

Immediately after the announcement, all the wrong questions were asked. Will Stephens get a gun? Is he going to arrest people? Do I have to salute him?

We’re not that far removed from hundreds of thousands of people all over the country – including right here in Providence – marching in the streets to call for more police accountability. Should our first questions about Stephens’ hiring really be about his ability to shoot people or lock them up?

Rather than discuss all the things Stephens is not, let’s talk about what he brings to the table: an authentic connection to Providence that only comes when you spend time in the streets, when you know which neighborhood gangs are beefing, when you have the credibility to go anywhere in this tiny city because you’ve earned everybody’s respect.

Stephens is 48 now, and he’s lived in Providence his whole life. He’s a Central High School graduate who grew up in the West End and is now raising a teenage son with his wife all the way across the city (in reality, a four-minute drive) in Elmhurst.

He got involved with coaching youth sports when he was still young enough to play them himself. One of his first players on the West Elmwood Intruders flag football team was a six-year-old kid named Will Blackmon, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL. Stephens later launched an AAU basketball program.

“Coach Mike is from the city,” Blackmon told me this week. “He knows all the parents of these kids because they were kids when he started. He totally understands the lay of the land.”

Stephens worked his way up in the recreation department in Providence over 20 years, eventually becoming the director in 2015. He now oversees the city’s 11 recreation centers and five pools, grooming the next Blackmon, or boxer Demetrius Andrade, or hoops star David Duke Jr. More importantly, those facilities are shaping the lives of the kids who have no chance to be a star athlete, but also have nowhere else to turn right now.

And Stephens has made it far beyond the city he calls home. As one of the country’s elite college basketball referees, he has officiated four national championship games and three Final Fours. When Villanova beat North Carolina with a three-pointer at the buzzer to win the NCAA title in 2016, that was Stephens with his arms raised to signify that the basket was good.

He’s giving up his whistle for the time being, but he’s approaching his new gig the same way.

When we spoke on Wednesday afternoon, he told me how he understands that he needs to build relationships within the police department the same way he’s handled entitled millionaire coaches screaming at him from the sidelines: by proving himself to everyone.

Stephens knows what the naysayers are pushing, from the juvenile crap like the belittling meme that’s circulating showing him in his referee uniform blowing a whistle during a recent melee in Providence, to the more legitimate criticism about his lack of experience in law enforcement.

“I’m not going in as a police officer,” Stephens said. “I’m going in as a community person and mending fences between the police department and the community.”

He said a big part of his job will be assisting with police recruitment in the city, and he wants to show teenagers in the city that being a cop isn’t a bad word. It’s an honorable profession where you can have a positive influence on so many lives, just like Stephens has done throughout his career.

In some ways, Stephens’ critics appear to be working the refs themselves.

At times, the police have been unfairly vilified in Providence. There are elected officials who know that the fastest way to get on TV or talk radio is to call for the police department to be defunded. Although Elorza doesn’t support defunding the police, even Chief Hugh Clements has acknowledged that the mayor’s tone toward the department over the last few years has damaged morale.

So now Stephens has become a target in this manufactured controversy. The union wants see if the mayor will give in to the City Council’s push to strip Stephens of his title of major and move the job out of the Police Department command structure. Stephens has had to spend the past couple of days explaining to his own son that dad has done nothing wrong.

Stephens could easily walk away now. He doesn’t need the money. Calling the Final Four is far more exciting than sitting through hours-long community meetings and trying to win over police officers who will never support any decision Elorza makes (except when it’s to sign off on generous pay increases for them).

But he’s sticking it out because this is a new way to support “my kids.” He doesn’t mean his son. He means the boys and girls in this city who too often slip through the cracks and become men and women who either hate the police or whose only interaction with law enforcement is when it’s too late.

“I’m going to learn from them and they’re going to learn from me,” Stephens said, referring to the rank-and-file officers.

That’s the Mike Stephens we should all get to know a little better.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.