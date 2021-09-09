North Quincy High School to take safety precautions after possible threat

Police are investigating the messages made toward a school called “North High School,” which administrators learned of shortly after the dismissal of school on Thursday, Keith Ford, principal of North Quincy High School said in a letter to parents.

Extra safety precautions will be in place at North Quincy High School Friday administrators learned of a possible threat made via Snapchat messages, the school’s principal said.

“This post has been shared among students at North Quincy High School and so I wanted to reassure you that we take all threats of this nature seriously,” Ford said. “At this time, there does not appear to be a credible risk to the safety and security of North Quincy High School and the Quincy Police Department will continue to investigate the original source of the post.”

Advertisement

He added that the school will work with police, security staff, and school administrators to take extra precautions on Friday.

“As always, the safety and security of the students and staff of North Quincy High School is our highest priority,” Ford said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.