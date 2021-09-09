Northeast Metro Tech in Wakefield cancels classes Friday over propane leak

Classes at the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield have been canceled Friday after officials detected a propane leak inside the building, a school official said Thursday.

Wakefield firefighters responded to the building after an odor of propane was detected inside Thursday, Superintendent David DiBarri said in a statement. Students were held outside as they arrived at the school, and were later moved to Wakefield Memorial High School where they were dismissed.

No injuries or illnesses were reported, the statement said. Firefighters determined the leak was in the area of the metal shop.