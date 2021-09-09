fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Boston’s first day of school

By Globe StaffUpdated September 9, 2021, 15 minutes ago
Nathan Vo, 6, smiles through a back to school picture frame as he waits with his first-grade class outside of Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School in Roxbury on the first day of school.
Nathan Vo, 6, smiles through a back to school picture frame as he waits with his first-grade class outside of Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School in Roxbury on the first day of school.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Thousands of students returned to full-time, in-person learning in Boston on Thursday, some for the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March 2020.

“This is the third school year that is impacted by COVID-19. It has been a difficult time for the entire city of Boston, certainly our families and our students, but the energy today, the excitement today, of our young people, of our students, is so encouraging,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said outside the Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School on Thursday.

Globe photojournalists captured Boston’s first day of school on Thursday from around the city.

Fourth-grader Ethan Reyes boards his bus on Bowdoin Street.
Fourth-grader Ethan Reyes boards his bus on Bowdoin Street.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Families waited for a bus to take children to the Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School after a Boston Public Schools bus had engine problems on Bowdoin Street.
Families waited for a bus to take children to the Joseph P. Tynan Elementary School after a Boston Public Schools bus had engine problems on Bowdoin Street.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
Shalese Herring took a picture of her niece, sixth-grader Aanari Herring, 12, outside the George H. Conley Elementary School in Roslindale.
Shalese Herring took a picture of her niece, sixth-grader Aanari Herring, 12, outside the George H. Conley Elementary School in Roslindale. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
Sharon Walker hugs her 7-year-old daughter Danessa on her first day of second grade at Orchard Gardens.
Sharon Walker hugs her 7-year-old daughter Danessa on her first day of second grade at Orchard Gardens.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Director of Language and Literacy Loredana De Graca provides hand sanitizer to students before they enter Orchard Gardens.
Director of Language and Literacy Loredana De Graca provides hand sanitizer to students before they enter Orchard Gardens.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Students stand in line as they wait outside of Orchard Gardens.
Students stand in line as they wait outside of Orchard Gardens.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Danessa Walker, 7, helps her teacher Khari Rigueur hold the sign for her second-grade class.
Danessa Walker, 7, helps her teacher Khari Rigueur hold the sign for her second-grade class.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Children and parents wait outside of Orchard Gardens.
Children and parents wait outside of Orchard Gardens.Erin Clark/Globe Staff
Aanari Herring, 12, (center) got a hug from classmate Quinn McMahon-Ruda, (left) 11, after arriving at the George H. Conley Elementary School with her aunt, Shalese Herring (right).
Aanari Herring, 12, (center) got a hug from classmate Quinn McMahon-Ruda, (left) 11, after arriving at the George H. Conley Elementary School with her aunt, Shalese Herring (right).Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff