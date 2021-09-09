Photos: Boston’s first day of school

Thousands of students returned to full-time, in-person learning in Boston on Thursday, some for the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March 2020.

“This is the third school year that is impacted by COVID-19. It has been a difficult time for the entire city of Boston, certainly our families and our students, but the energy today, the excitement today, of our young people, of our students, is so encouraging,” Acting Mayor Kim Janey said outside the Orchard Gardens K-8 Pilot School on Thursday.

Globe photojournalists captured Boston’s first day of school on Thursday from around the city.