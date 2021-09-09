Cape Air plane crash reported in Provincetown

Emergency crews are responding to the scene of a plane crash in Provincetown, a fire department worker said Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported to be in the vicinity of 176 Race Point Road, said the worker. That’s the address of the Provincetown Municipal Airport.
Cape Air said one of its planes had “exited the runway.”
“Cape Air confirms that Flight 2072 traveling from Boston Logan International to Provincetown Airport plane exited the runway. Six passengers and one crew member were onboard. Emergency crews are onsite and we will provide more details as they become available,” the company tweeted.
A Cape Air spokeswoman didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
Advertisement
Crews from the Provincetown Fire Department were at the scene. One ambulance is already on the way to the hospital and other ambulances and fire trucks are being requested, the worker said.
A police dispatcher declined to say anything about the crash, saying too many calls were coming in.
Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.