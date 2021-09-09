Scorecard: Grading the debate performances of Boston mayoral candidates

But less clear is who voters may actually choose from this field and why. With just days before the preliminary election that will narrow the field of five major candidates to a two-person November run-off, the election appears more unsettled than it has been in a while.

Much has been said and written about the historic nature of the 2021 Boston mayoral election. There is no incumbent running for the first time in eight years. The four front runners are all women of color. And though a white man has won every election for Boston mayor ever, this year there isn’t a single one who even qualified for a debate stage.

Advertisement

What was obvious in the polling heading into the debate was that Councilor Michelle Wu was all but guaranteed one of those spots. The second spot was a three-way battle between Acting Mayor Kim Janey, Councilor Andrea Campbell, and Councilor Annissa Essaibi George.

Given that, the final high profile debate, sponsored by WBUR, the Globe, UMass Boston’s McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies, and WCVB on Thursday night was possibly the last chance to change many minds about who should join Wu in the run-off. Spoiler alert: this debate probably didn’t change many minds.

With that context, we come to the grades. They are based on two factors. First, the individual performance of the candidates. Second, whether the candidates did what they needed to do given the state of the campaign. For example, Wu’s job is to basically coast to her spot, but former city economic development chief John Barros, in fifth place in polling, may need to throw a hail mary.

Councilor Michelle Wu

Grade: A

Wu is the clear polling leader and the debate showed she was clearly a cut above the competition. She had a commanding knowledge of the issues. She didn’t concede any ground, especially on progressive cred. The only arrow flung Wu’s way ― by Barros on her support of rent control ― might have landed when it comes to policy, but politically Barros’ criticism set her apart, which is the point in a five-candidate debate when most back 99 percent of the same things.

Advertisement

Wu’s job was to do no harm. She did no harm. In fact, she probably did a little bit of good.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey

Grade: D

It has been a rough six weeks for Janey, as city leaders and parents call into question her competence on the three biggest issues of the campaign: COVID, schools, and housing. Her replies didn’t instill confidence. Her poll numbers have slid as a result. This debate was one last shot at trying to turn things around. Instead, she staidly defended herself as opponents (finally) went after her again and again.

In a world based on this performance alone, Janey is certainly not making the second spot. But, that assumes that many voters heard the debate or that those who did were still undecided. If she does move on to November, as polls show it’s possible for her to do, it will be because of her increased name recognition and her campaign’s organizing on the ground.

By the way, it is doubtful that issues like housing, schools, the Delta variant, or the situation at Mass and Cass are going to be much better by November. As a semi-incumbent that will all be on her.

Advertisement

Councilor Andrea Campbell

Grade: C

Maybe it’s the format of public radio politeness and sitting down that made it seem like Campbell was just on cruise control instead of in the fight of her political life. Maybe she was worried about the implications of going negative in a multi-candidate field.

But Campbell didn’t engage with others, especially Janey with whom she is competing for the second spot, in ways one would expect her to tactically. After all, their SuperPACs are going after each other. To listen to this debate was to listen to her at any other forum earlier this year.

She turned in her usual solid performance, but she also didn’t really answer the question: Why should voters choose her over anyone else? And that was what the moment demanded over her.

Councilor Annissa Essaibi George

Grade: C

There were several moments in Thursday’s (and Wednesday’s) debate where Essaibi George could have just flatly staked her claim on an ideological lane and walked into the second spot. But she seems to recoil at being boxed in, even if it would benefit her politically.

Instead of coming across as, say, a moderate with the backing of law enforcement, she described herself as a former teacher, a mom, and the only one on the stage who endorsed progressive Ed Markey for Senate against his moderate primary opponent last year.

Like Janey, Essaibi George has a good chance of getting that second spot in the November runoff. But if she does it will not be because of this debate.

Advertisement

John Barros

Grade: B-

Barros had to feel good about his night. Unlike in other forums, he was respected as a real option for voters and not the guy who polls say will get just 5 percent of the vote. His opponents actually praised him. He got to engage with the front-runner Wu over one of her signature positions, rent control.

On performance alone, he was probably tied as the best along with Wu. But in the context of the campaign, he needed to do so much more.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.