Small tornado touches down east of Hartford, Conn., in early morning hours

A weak tornado touched down briefly early Thursday morning in the small town of Coventry, Conn., about a dozen miles east of Hartford, the National Weather Service said.
No one was injured or hurt by the short-lived twister, which had maximum estimated winds of 75 miles per hour. It swept through the town about 4:10 a.m. and traveled over three-quarters of a mile, forecasters said. It lasted about 90 seconds.
The tornado, which touched down near the intersection of South and Pucket streets, damaged or downed dozens of trees. No homes were damaged, forecasters said.
“Two residents reported hearing the tornado warning, moving to safety in their basement and then about 15 minutes later hearing a loud wind that lasted just moments,” forecasters said In a report on the tornado.
Confirmed. EF-0 Tornado occurred early this morning around 410 am in Coventry CT. Luckily no injuries or damage to homes. Full report here https://t.co/XrARiq0ksM— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) September 9, 2021
So far this year there have been six tornadoes in Massachusetts, four in Connecticut, and none in Rhode Island. The average for a year is two to four tornadoes for the region, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office in Norton, which covers Southern New England.
