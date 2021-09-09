Small tornado touches down east of Hartford, Conn., in early morning hours

A weak tornado touched down briefly early Thursday morning in the small town of Coventry, Conn., about a dozen miles east of Hartford, the National Weather Service said.

No one was injured or hurt by the short-lived twister, which had maximum estimated winds of 75 miles per hour. It swept through the town about 4:10 a.m. and traveled over three-quarters of a mile, forecasters said. It lasted about 90 seconds.

The tornado, which touched down near the intersection of South and Pucket streets, damaged or downed dozens of trees. No homes were damaged, forecasters said.