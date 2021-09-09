State Police, additional agencies arrest 26-year-old man for alleged violent crimes

Jared Silva, 26, was apprehended one week after the State Police gang unit requested help from its violent fugitive apprehension section, State Police said in a statement.

A man was arrested in Chelmsford Thursday on drug distribution and domestic assault charges following a joint investigation by law enforcement agencies, State Police said.

Police recovered a loaded pistol, a box of 9mm ammunition, and several bags of suspected illicit drugs following Silva's arrest.

He was arrested on warrants charging him with distribution of a Class A narcotic, domestic assault and battery, and motor vehicle violations, State Police said in a written statement. More charges are pending following his arrest, the statement said.

Chelmsford and State Police worked together to develop information about Silva’s whereabouts and frequently used vehicles, the statement said.

On Thursday morning, Chelmsford and State Police along with the US Marshals Task Force, Lowell Police, and the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Department set up a surveillance point outside a residence of interest, officials said. Officers then watched Silva get into a car and leave the residence, according to the statement.

Troopers followed Silva into a fenced-in parking lot on Middlesex Street in Chelmsford, prompting Silva to search for an exit while driving at excessive speeds, officials said.

With the only exit to the parking lot blocked by police, Silva attempted to drive through the barbed-wire fence until his car became stuck, officials said. He exited the vehicle as troopers closed in on his car and was placed under arrest, State Police said.

The damage to Silva's car after he crashed into a barber wire fence. MSP News

Police found inside the car a .40 caliber pistol loaded with 14 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a 30 gram bag of suspected Fentanyl, and a 15 gram bag of suspected crack cocaine, officials said.

Officers also recovered a box of 9mm ammunition and an additional large bag of white powder, which is pending police analysis, the statement said.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.