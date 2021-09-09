Suspect arrested in stabbing on Blue Line train

A man was arrested Wednesday after a verbal dispute on an MBTA Blue Line train Aug. 29 left another man with stab wounds, authorities said.

Javier Garcia, 40, was arrested on charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, Transit Police said in a statement.

Garcia, who lives in Boston, was allegedly locked in an argument with a man when he became aggravated and produced a knife, police said. With the train still moving, Garcia allegedly repeatedly stabbed the man, who has not been identified, leaving him with injuries that were considered life-threatening, the statement said.