Thousands return to in-person classes as Boston rings in first day of school

Thousands of students and parents are greeting the new school year with excitement to return to in-person classes, some for the first time since March 2020, but also with uncertainty amid the threat of the Delta variant as many students remain ineligible to be vaccinated. Thursday marks the start of what many parents expect to be both a tumultuous and unpredictable academic year.

Lunch bags were being packed, outfits were being carefully curated, and parents were coaxing their children to bed a tad earlier Wednesday night as Boston families prepared for the reopening of campuses on Boston’s first day of school.

Yooree Losordo would have been among those parents feeling anxious Wednesday night, had she not gotten lucky one day last spring during a Google search for local vaccine trials. The Boston mother was able to enroll her two elementary-age children in a clinical trial for the Moderna vaccine, allowing them to be vaccinated early — and granting Losordo rare peace of mind at a time when childhood COVID cases have been on the rise.

“Without that, I think I might be losing my mind right now,” she said. “It feels like my family will probably be OK, but I’m afraid for their classmates … I’m just waiting to see if those ‘close contact’ notices are going to start coming.”

Losordo said she was discouraged to learn on Wednesday that her children’s school could not tell her what percent of families have chosen to participate in the district’s optional pooled COVID testing program.

“It’s important information that should be accessible on the BPS website, down to the school level,” she said.

She said her children, ages 10 and 7, had some “nervous energy” about starting second and fifth grades at the Kenny K-6 Elementary School in Dorchester, but otherwise have no serious objections. They are fairly blasé about their unusual vaccination status — but more excited about the small payments they received for participating in the 14-month study.

“They are so lucky,” said Losordo.

In Roslindale, Shalese Herring said her sixth-grader, Aanari, is excited to start the year at the Conley Elementary School. She can’t wait to see her teachers and classmates after the past year’s emotional struggles of being largely at home.

But Herring worries about Aanari contracting COVID, as she hasn’t been vaccinated and has health issues and disabilities. Aanari struggles to keep her mask on when the family goes out for a little, Herring said; now she’ll be expected to wear the mask all day at school and at her after-school program.

“I think she’s going to have a rough time actually keeping it on all day,” Herring said, adding she worries about COVID exposure. “I don’t want nothing to happen to her — I’m so nervous about her getting it.”

Even before the first bells ring Thursday morning, the district already has faced an assortment of challenges, from bus driver shortages to an underwhelming response to voluntary weekly COVID-19 testing.

Across the city, Boston families were told to brace for major bus delays, the result of having 40 to 60 unfilled positions for bus drivers and about 96 openings for bus monitors, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said last week. About 25,000 students are bused to and from school each day, and the city generally needs between 690 and 720 drivers.

The bus drivers union on Wednesday even urged the district to postpone the start of in-person classes to keep buses off the road until the problems are resolved.

“Routing for the 2021–2022 school year is by far the worst fiasco we’ve witnessed in our careers,” the union said in a press release. “It would appear that it was the result of mismanagement and incompetent routing.”

In addition to the bus routes, the city also had openings last week for educators, food service workers, and classroom aides.

City leaders last week also were urging families to return permission forms for students to participate in free weekly coronavirus testing, one of the key mitigation strategies that elected officials and experts alike hope will keep students learning in classrooms this year. As of Sept. 2, only about 11,000 students had returned consent forms, according to the district.

School districts, including Boston, will be required to report to the state any positive coronavirus cases among students and staff members who entered school buildings within seven days of testing positive. The reports will be published weekly — a reversal from the state’s earlier plan to suspend those weekly reports for the 2021-22 academic year.

Mayor Kim Janey and Cassellius will kick of the first day of school with a visit to Orchard Gardens K-8 School to welcome students.





