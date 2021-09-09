Two swastikas carved into wood sign outside Framingham temple

Rabbi Allison Poirier said the discovery of the Nazi symbol amid the Jewish high holidays is “extremely troubling.”

Two swastikas were found carved into a wooden sign for Temple Beth Sholom in Framingham by a neighbor who was out walking their dog, officials said Thursday.

“The swastika represents a tragic and deadly chapter in our people’s history and is not to be taken lightly,” Poirier said. " I hope the perpetrator who carved this hateful symbol can understand the horrific images they have conjured for many of our community, including members of Temple Beth Sholom who are themselves survivors of the Holocaust and veterans who served in the US military during the Second World War.”

The carvings did not look fresh and were hard to see from a distance, said Police Lieutentant Sean Riley said.

The sign may have been vandalized days before the damage was spotted, he said. The swastikas have since been removed from the sign, Poirier said.

“We are also secure in the knowledge that this does not represent the sentiment of the Framingham community at large. We are proud of our place in this community and we value our relationships with our neighbors of all religions,” Poirier said. “We are a vibrant and resilient community, and we have no intention of letting this act of malice dampen the sweetness of our new year.”

Framingham police have not yet identified a suspect, Riley said. He said more investigation is required to determine if the incident was a hate crime.

The Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the anti-semitic vandalism in a written statement Thursday.

“Massachusetts Muslims stand in solidarity with the Jewish community in Framingham and across the state,” said CAIR-MA Executive Director John Robbins. “Desecration of any house of worship is always appalling, but especially so in this instance as our Jewish neighbors are celebrating the high holy days of Judaism. We hope that the outpouring of support from the Framingham community and beyond offers some measure of comfort to Temple Beth Sholom.”

