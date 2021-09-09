US flags display honoring 9/11 victims restored after apparent vandalism on Public Garden

Volunteers had planted the flags — 2,997 of them — Wednesday afternoon in memory of those killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.

Photos and videos from the memorial in the Public Garden near the Arlington Street entrance showed flags strewn haphazardly across the grass and the sidewalk. Some were snapped in half, and nearby garbage cans had been knocked over.

A display of American flags at the Garden of Rememberance: 9/11 Memorial in Boston was found vandalized Thursday morning and volunteers worked quickly to restore the exhibit, authorities said.

Boston police said they are investigating the incident.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Carolyn Casey, founder and executive director of the group Project 351, which planted the flags. “I’m thinking of the families. This is a very difficult week for them to begin with. This was created as a symbol of love and support for them. So that’s where my disappointment lies.”

The group had hoped the display would “recall the spirit of unity and hope that helped heal our country in 2001.”

Advertisement

So when Casey saw images of the disparaged memorial on TV early Thursday morning, she jumped in her car, drove to the Public Garden, and went to work. Passersby — Casey estimates around 12 — stopped by to help.

“We choose to focus on the response which was a response of compassion and of community and of people coming together to recreate this garden,” said Casey. “People were passing, going to work or just walking, and offering these beautiful words of encouragement. It felt very communal.”

A man carried an umbrella as he walked past 2,997 American flags, which were planted Wednesday in Boston Public Garden. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

The group of volunteers worked quickly, reassembling the full display in about 45 minutes, Casey said. Many of the flags were broken, but most were still able to be put back in the ground. Only around six had to be replaced.

“It was just a disrespectful thing to do,” said Michael Larocca, who stopped by after he heard about the incident. “I hope they catch whoever did it.”

Advertisement

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.