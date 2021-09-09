Biden withdraws nomination of David Chipman to lead the ATF

“We knew this wouldn’t be easy — there’s only been one Senate-confirmed ATF director in the bureau’s history — but I have spent my entire career working to combat the scourge of gun violence, and I remain deeply committed to that work,” Biden said in a statement, announcing the withdrawal. “I am grateful for Mr. Chipman’s service and for his work.”

The withdrawal is a major setback to the president’s plan to reduce gun violence after several mass shootings this year and comes after his push to expand background checks on gun purchases stalled in Congress in the face of unified Republican opposition.

President Biden withdrew his nomination of David Chipman, a former federal agent who had promised to crack down on the use of semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity gun magazines, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The selection of Chipman, a longtime ATF official who served as a consultant to the gun safety group founded by former representative Gabrielle Giffords, provoked a powerful backlash from the National Rifle Association and other pro-gun organizations who cast his confirmation as a threat to their Second Amendment rights.

Biden, who chose Chipman after receiving pressure from Giffords and other gun control proponents, needed the support of all 50 senators who caucus with the Democrats and the tiebreaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris to get Chipman confirmed.

In recent weeks, Senator Angus King, independent of Maine, who caucuses with Democrats, told Biden administration and leadership officials that he could not support the nomination, citing blunt public statements Chipman had made about gun owners, people familiar with the situation said.

During a contentious confirmation hearing in May, Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee seized on those comments — including an interview in which Chipman likened the buying of weapons during the pandemic to a zombie apocalypse.

Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat of West Virginia, who had originally suggested he was open to the pick, eventually soured on the selection too.

Chipman’s nomination deadlocked in the committee but was reported to the Senate for a floor vote through a parliamentary maneuver. It never received one.

It is the second high-profile nomination of Biden’s to be withdrawn for lack of Democratic support. In March, Neera Tanden, his pick to head the budget office, pulled out of contention after an uproar over her caustic public statements. She was later hired as a policy adviser in the West Wing.

As hopes for Chipman’s confirmation waned this summer, White House officials began to discuss bringing him into the administration as an adviser, but no decisions have been made, according to a person involved in the process who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said Thursday the president would name a new nominee to lead the ATF “at an appropriate time,” but did not give a timeline.

As recently as last month, the White House signaled it was standing by its nominee, praising Chipman’s 25 years of experience as an ATF agent, but also acknowledging the uphill battle he faced to gain confirmation. White House officials pinned the blame solely on Republican lawmakers, ignoring the opposition from members of the Democratic caucus.

The withdrawal was earlier reported by The Washington Post.

In the 48 years since its mission shifted primarily to firearms enforcement, the ATF has been weakened by relentless assaults from the NRA, which critics have argued made it an agency engineered to fail.

Fifteen years ago, the NRA successfully lobbied to make the director’s appointment subject to Senate confirmation — and has subsequently helped block all but one nominee from taking office.

And at the NRA’s behest, Congress has limited the bureau’s budget; imposed crippling restrictions on the collection and use of gun-ownership data, including a ban on requiring basic inventories of weapons from gun dealers; and limited unannounced inspections of gun dealers.