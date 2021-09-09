Klobuchar reveals she underwent treatment for breast cancer this year

Klobuchar, who sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, also urged Americans not to put off routine health screenings due to the coronavirus pandemic, noting that “doctors are seeing patients who are being treated for more serious conditions that could have been caught earlier.”

In a Medium post, Klobuchar, 61, said her doctors determined in August that the treatment went well and that her “chances of developing cancer again are no greater than the average person.”

“It’s easy to put off health screenings, just like I did,” Klobuchar said. “But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through. I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others.”

Klobuchar thanked her doctors, friends, and family for their support during her surgery and radiation treatment, which she noted coincided with the illness and death of her father, Jim, a well-known journalist in Minneapolis.

Washington Post





Biden to visit Calif. in support of Newsom’s governor campaign

SACRAMENTO — California Governor Gavin Newsom will get a boost in the final days of a campaign that is trying to kick him out of office from the nation’s most prominent Democrat: President Biden.

Biden will join the first-term Democratic governor in the Southern California city of Long Beach on Monday, the day before voting ends. He’s the last of a string of prominent Democrats who have come to the deep-blue state to assist Newsom as he faces a recall election.

Vice President Harris, a California native, campaigned alongside him Wednesday, and former president Barack Obama appeared in a campaign ad urging Californians to vote no on the recall.

Biden’s visit, his first to California since taking office in January, underscores the importance of his party maintaining the governorship in the nation’s most populous state, which has the fifth-largest economy in the world. California has been the breeding ground for progressive policies on climate change, immigration, and more. Beyond Harris, a handful of Biden’s Cabinet members have roots in the state.

Newsom also has been one of the most aggressive governors when it comes to the coronavirus, mandating that children wear masks in school and that health care workers get the vaccine. His restrictions on businesses and schools have been a driving force behind the recall as the pandemic remains a dominant force in American life during the first year of Biden’s presidency.

Associated Press





Trump reaches out to families of US service members killed in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — When Darin Hoover traveled to Dover Air Force Base to receive the casket of his 31-year-old Marine son, who was killed in Afghanistan, he, like several other families, declined an offer to meet with President Biden.

But out of the blue last week his cellphone rang, and he instantly recognized the voice on the other line: Donald Trump.

“It was just very cordial, very understanding. He was awesome,” Hoover said, recalling the conversation. “He was just talking about the finest of the finest. He said he heard and saw everything that we had said, and he offered his condolences several times, and how sorry he was.”

The past two weeks have put on display not only a nation divided about a 20-year war and its messy withdrawal but also a nation whose politics do not allow it to grieve together. Some families opted to not meet with or hear from Biden at all, while others have been publicly critical of him and have resisted having any further dialogue with the president.

Meanwhile, Trump has placed several calls over the past week to some family members of the 13 service members killed by an Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist attack during the withdrawal. Several have invited him to attend the funerals, and he has suggested he may try to do so.

Trump and his allies have seen the calamitous end to the war in Afghanistan as a potent political opportunity as he weighs a potential 2024 reelection bid — even though Trump himself advocated for the withdrawal, negotiated with the Taliban before leaving office, and urged Biden to leave even sooner.

Biden plans to attend several solemn ceremonies Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Trump has not announced any plans to attend memorial events, though an adviser said he may attend one in Manhattan. That evening, he is slated to provide color commentary for a pay-per-view heavyweight boxing match at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

Washington Post





Attorneys who represented Detroit and Mich. in post-election lawsuit seek legal fees

DETROIT — Attorneys are seeking $204,000 in fees for successfully defending Detroit and Michigan from a post-election lawsuit filed by lawyers aligned with former president Donald Trump.

The tally filed Wednesday came two weeks after a judge said the lawyers, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood, would pay a penalty for pursuing the case. The final figure will be determined later.

Trump voters filed a lawsuit in November after Michigan’s vote in favor of Joe Biden was certified. They alleged fraud and wanted voting machines impounded.

US District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit was a sham.

“Individuals may have a right — within certain bounds — to disseminate allegations of fraud unsupported by law or fact in the public sphere,” the judge said. “But attorneys cannot exploit their privilege and access to the judicial process to do the same.”

Detroit was represented by lawyers in private practice. They’re seeking $182,000. The Michigan attorney general’s office is requesting about $22,000.

Parker also ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law, for each of the nine pro-Trump attorneys. Her decision will be sent to the states where the lawyers are licensed for possible disciplinary action there.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Powell, however, has defended the Michigan lawsuit, saying it was justified.

Associated Press





Trump endorses opponent of Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Former president Donald Trump endorsed a Wyoming attorney Thursday in his campaign to unseat US Representative Liz Cheney, one of his most vocal Republican critics.

Trump endorsed Harriet Hageman, who launched a primary campaign Thursday against Cheney, the most prominent member of Congress to vote for Trump’s second impeachment. The endorsement is his most significant to date as he works to maintain his status as GOP kingmaker and tries to exact revenge on those who voted to impeach him or blocked his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney,” Trump said in a statement. “Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney.”

Cheney responded in a tweet: “Here’s a sound bite for you: Bring it.”

Associated Press