Minnesota’s Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer that was found in February and the treatment “went well.”

Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was detected during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Klobuchar is early in her third term. She was first elected in 2006 and easily won reelection twice against little-known opponents.