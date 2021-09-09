Message in a (mayoral) battle

With that in mind, let’s take a classic-hits look at the messages the Boston mayoral candidates tried to send on Wednesday night last — and what actually came through.

Debate pitches are tricky things. Get your message right and you can catch a wave and be sitting on top of the world. Get it wrong, and as the Surfaris might warn, you risk a “ Wipe Out .”

Acting Mayor Kim Janey obviously wanted to nick — Mick? — a line from the early Rolling Stones: “She’s well-respected, cool, calm, collected.” Convey that convincingly and voters might conclude: No need to change mayors in mid-stream.

Alas for Janey, as often as not the accidental incumbent has not always seemed ready for political prime time. The latest Boston Public Schools woes — the late-breaking confusion over buses and routes — only underscored the often-off-balance nature of her tenure. If Janey’s assurance that all will work out fine proves true, she may redeem herself. But after the miscues of her acting mayoralty, her self-awarded A-minus in pandemic leadership sent a different message. Like, say, this one from Paul Simon: “(We) believe we’re gliding down the highway, when in fact we’re slip-sliding away.”

Viewers could be forgiven for thinking the political jukebox had gone haywire when it came to Annissa Essaibi George. That confusion, gentle readers, comes because she sometimes speaks in a pitch that only city union members can hear. Her message to them, underscored by her staunch defense of the Boston Police Department against any budget reallocation and her regular reminder that she’s a former BPS teacher (and her status as the endorsed candidate of the firefighters union) was a repurposed line from the Hues Corporation: “Don’t rock the boat . . . don’t tip the boat over.” Or better yet, Carole King: “Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you have to do is call, and I’ll be there, yes, I will.”

Front-runner Michelle Wu tried to project an aura of smart, forward-looking, visionary leadership ready to lead Boston into a shimmering future. As a candidate, Wu has focused on large matters like a green new deal for Boston and policy sugar plums such as free public transit and rent control, an approach that wins her plaudits from progressives while letting her float above the city nitty-gritty. Well ahead in the polls, her debate strategy seemed to be to keep herself in the conversation without getting pulled into any rhetorical rhubarbs. But that left her languishing for extended stretches of the debate — and looking a bit feckless when John Barros took her climate plan apart as only a fraction of what’s needed.

Wu’s intended message was from the Fifth Dimension’s “Up, Up, and Away”: “If you’ll hold my hand, we’ll chase your dream across the sky. For we can fly, we can fly” But what actually came through was a sentiment from the classic Boston group, the J. Geils Band: “I musta got lost somewhere down the line.”

And now for the debate’s two strongest performers, candidates who succeeded in matching message to manner.

John Barros, a star of former mayor Marty Walsh’s administration and, before that, executive director of the Dudley Street Neighborhood Initiative, has been overlooked in a time when Boston, some three decades after the “year of the woman” in politics, seems intent on striding forthrightly into the late 20th century. Barros is a man of thoughtful approaches, but he’s battling the campaign zeitgeist as he tries to get noticed.

In that light, his well-executed debate message might have been plucked from Simple Minds’ biggest hit: “Don’t you forget about me. Don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t, don’t you, forget about me.”

His crisp debate presentation may not move the needle in a major way, but it should nevertheless win him some well-deserved notice.

Andrea Campbell is in a better position to capitalize on her solid showing. The Mattapan city councilor isn’t the best known or flashiest candidate in this race, but she brings an impressive record, smart plans, and an impatient determination. During this campaign, she has offered a persistent and pointed critique of Janey’s uneven performance, one that imparts an idea of what she herself would be like as mayor. That has annoyed the acting mayor’s camp, but the fact is, Campbell has repeatedly beaten Janey to the public-policy punch. (Full disclosure: The Boston Globe editorial board has endorsed her.)

Campbell’s debate message might well have been adapted from Tracy Chapman: “Don’t be tempted by the shiny apple. . . . Hunger only for a taste of justice. Hunger only for a world of truth. ’Cause all that you have is your vote.”

That’s my madcap mayoral debate musical medley. It’s your turn now, Boston. Please vote early or go the polls on Tuesday — with your favorite song on your lips.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.