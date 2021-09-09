Texas abortion law puts the country on notice

I can only imagine how Weddington is taking the news that her native state is in the forefront of dismantling the constitutional right that she worked so hard to establish for all American women.

I lived in Texas from 1987 to 1992 and was a volunteer with what was then the Texas Abortion Rights Action League ( now Avow ). During that time, I had the privilege of meeting Sarah Weddington, the attorney who argued and won Roe v. Wade before the Supreme Court. The case originated in Texas when, in 1970, Weddington and her cocounsel filed suit against Henry Wade, the Dallas district attorney and the person responsible for enforcing the state’s antiabortion statute. The issue in question was whether federal or state governments could ban a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion.

Lisa Kimball

Watertown





Which will be the next state to pit citizen against citizen?

The 5-4 Supreme Court decision on the SB8 law deprives all Texas women of their reproductive rights and privacy protections. It mobilizes random entities, at no risk to themselves, to potentially bankrupt women, their advocates, and health care providers.

It’s no accident that this badly intentioned so-called law is rooted in the state from which Norma McCorvey (the plaintiff known as “Jane Roe”) and her attorneys hail. Antiabortion activists are trying to end Roe in its birthplace.

Sarah Weddington and Linda Coffee persuaded the court that American women have a fundamental right to choose, requiring any challenges to be reviewed under a “strict scrutiny” standard, the highest level of judicial review.

The “strict scrutiny” designation was thrown into question by a 1992 ruling (Planned Parenthood v. Casey), allowing today’s court to cruelly turn five pairs of blind eyes to SB8′s lack of medical verity, sanctioning more states to consider using $10,000 bounties to deprive women of fundamental rights.

SB8 pits citizen against citizen, denying constitutional protections to women. Legal defense will require exposing sensitive personal health information that is not the concern of the court or any outside entity.

Given the number of effective birth control methods available since 1973 and covered by the Affordable Care Act, we can expect that misogynist “laws” like SB8 could expand bans to even earlier in a pregnancy, slouching toward the point of conception.

To paraphrase Ice-T: Does this look like America to you?

Susan Larkin

Somerville





Unwanted pregnancy is the real problem

Abortion is not the problem; it is an offshoot of the real problem: unwanted pregnancy. Eliminate unwanted pregnancy, and there is no need for abortion. Easier said than done, of course. I’m guessing some people will think I am crazy for making such a suggestion. My response? If you have a better idea, I would love to hear it.

Erika Johnson

Canton





Public policy must account for the often horrific realities of pregnancy

Rape or sexual abuse, severe fetal anomalies, or medical circumstances that pose a serious threat to the mother — these situations are very real and not uncommon. They are an essential part of the reproductive rights issue that antiabortion activists often refuse to acknowledge, thus allowing themselves to feel morally superior. Yet these are frequently the issues that abortion-rights proponents cite as their reasons to support choice. These issues make the question more complicated than equating abortion with, say, capital punishment, as a recent letter to the editor did (“There is another human life we must account for,” Sept. 7).

Suggesting that public education and birth control will address these specific circumstances is beyond imaginary thinking. Rather, it is just another way of refusing to acknowledge the reality of pregnancy in our country. We need public policy grounded in reality.

Ann Navon

Swampscott





‘Lysistrata,’ anyone?

In Aristophanes’ ancient Greek comedy “Lysistrata,” the women of Athens and Sparta, fed up with the Peloponnesian War, decide to end the conflict once and for all by going on a sex strike.

Unless Governor Greg Abbott has prohibited it, I have a suggestion for the women of Texas: Make this stage play a reality in light of the latest abortion law and see who really controls the electorate and determines the course of humanity.

James R. Weiss

Salem