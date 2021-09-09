Best friends Alayna Rooney, Lucy Swanson set their sights on more postseason success for top-ranked Dennis-Yarmouth

The “backbones” of the team for the last three seasons each have exceptional volleyball IQ, said Dennis-Yarmouth coach Dru Sisson . That knowledge of the game, and the postseason experience many other players across the state are lacking with the loss of state tournaments last season, sets the duo apart.

The two self-described best friends, now senior captains for the No. 1 Dolphins, have their sights set on bringing the program to new heights in 2021 with fewer COVID restrictions and the ability to leave the Cape to play games — and they’ve got a strong supporting cast around them.

From being sophomore captains as Dennis-Yarmouth girls’ volleyball made the D2 state semifinal in 2019, to leading the Dolphins to their first win over Barnstable since 1988 in the COVID-restricted 2020 season, Alayna Rooney and Lucy Swanson have been through quite a bit together. The operative word being “together.”

“That feels like it was yesterday, but it was two years ago,” Swanson, an outside hitter, said of the 2019 state semifinal loss to Danvers. “[The experience] is only going to benefit us.”

Rooney, the team’s libero, said the level of play in the Danvers game was a shock. The Dolphins were defeated in straight sets by the eventual D2 runner-up. Knowing the jump in difficulty is coming ahead of time, however, could give the Dolphins an advantage in tournament play.

“We were blown out of the water,” Rooney said. “We’re going to go in much more prepared and ready to go to five sets, we’re not going to expect it to be easy. We want it so bad because we lost it last time.”

But the tournament is weeks away. For now, the emphasis is on taking things one game at a time. With a mix of veterans such as Swanson and Rooney, freshmen such as setter Vivian Castano and middle hitter Mariah Eaton, and even Swanson’s younger sister Ellen, a sophomore, the team has experience, but also an eye to the future. It’s an eye that Sisson has kept fixed throughout her time at Dennis-Yarmouth — always building for the future while still looking for success now.

“When we had a young team my sophomore year, she knew how to get us ready for the future,” Rooney said of Sisson’s coaching style. Rooney added that while last season set the progress of the team back a bit, with them confined to games on the Cape because of COVID restrictions, it still brought success, notably three wins over perennial South power Barnstable.

The program’s pipeline starts young, with Sisson and members of the varsity team running a coed volleyball clinic for local fourth and fifth graders. It continues through middle school, with the local team at Mattacheese Middle School playing other local teams, and sometimes facing D-Y’s freshman team. And it finishes up at the varsity level, where teammates such as Rooney and Swanson, who have played together for years, have a tight bond on and off the court.

“It’s comforting to know that it’s Alayna next to me,” Swanson said. “She’s just a really positive voice on the court.”

“At times it can get stressful,” Rooney said. “But just knowing I have my best friend there on the court is calming.”

For Sisson, the whole feeder program is about building a love for the game in local kids. She sees that love for volleyball in Rooney and Swanson, and she sees it grow over the years in other kids who eventually suit up on the varsity squad.

“I’ve always looked at volleyball as being the best sport that there is,” Sisson said. “There’s something gratifying in every point. Even if it’s one person that makes the play, it makes the team so happy.”

Service points

▪ Wednesday night In the hot gym of Quincy High School, the eighth-ranked Presidents pulled off a big win over then-No. 2 Barnstable in five sets. The matchup felt much closer to a tournament match than a season opener, Quincy coach Jacqui Niosi said, as her squad recorded a 19-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 15-11 win.

“We were excited for the chance and just wanted to play hard,” Niosi said. “Any time you get to play against a team of that caliber, you just try and do the best you can and take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Presidents did just that, starting off their campaign with a stirring victory thanks to the performances of Annika Schmitt (8 kills, 9 aces), Bridget Hoare (13 kills), Colleen Moran (12 kills), and Mona Ly (29 digs).

▪ Old Rochester has started the season off strong, with a 3-0 opening win over New Bedford and a 3-1 win over Fairhaven. But the No. 4 Bulldogs have some big tests coming up, with games against No. 2 Dartmouth (Friday) and No. 1 Dennis-Yarmouth (Sept. 17) on the horizon.

Coach James Oliviera said before the season the Bulldogs beefed up their schedule for this year, but they’re ready to go — and they’ve shown that readiness early on.

Games of the Week

Friday, Old Rochester at Dartmouth, 5:15 p.m. — Both undefeated, the No. 2 Indians host the No. 4 Bulldogs in an enticing top-5 nonleague matchup.

Monday, Lowell at North Andover, 5:30 p.m. — Unbeaten Lowell visits the No. 18 Scarlet Knights in a Merrimack Valley Conference battle.

Tuesday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Acton-Boxborough, 4:30 p.m. — Dual-County League foes Lincoln-Sudbury (No. 11) and Acton-Boxborough (No. 8) meet for the first time this season.

Wednesday, Hopkinton at Barnstable, 6 — The No. 12 Red Hawks look to rebound from a loss to Quincy by hosting the No. 11 Hillers in a nonleague matchup.

Wednesday, Whitman-Hanson at Quincy, 5:15 — Fresh off a big win over Barnstable, the No. 8 Presidents host the Patriot League foe Panthers.

Correspondent Kylie Chetwynde also contributed to this story.