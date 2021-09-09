Former Bruin Peter McNab is named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame

Peter McNab, the high-scoring center who was a central figure on Don Cherry’s late 1970s Lunchpail Bruins, on Thursday was named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame.
McNab, 69, was chosen for induction along with former Philadelphia forward Paul Holmgren, who later became the Flyers general manager, and Stan Fischler, one of the game’s most prolific authors and broadcasters.
McNab, for years part of the Colorado Avalanche broadcast team, came to the Bruins from the Sabres prior to the 1976-77 season and scored 35 goals or more in each of the following six seasons.
Eventually dealt to Vancouver in the 1983-84 season for Jim Nill (headline: “Bruins Get Nill for McNab”) by then-general manager Harry Sinden, he retired as a New Jersey Devil after the 1986-87 season with a prolific career scoring line in which he averaged .851 points per game (363-450—813 in 955 games).
McNab, though not a fighter, was part of a highly popular Bruins team that engaged frequently in fisticuffs and used that toughness, in part, to reach the Stanley Cup Final in ‘77 and ‘78, losing both times to the archrival Canadiens.
He also was part of the 1979 playoff team that lost to the Canadiens in the semifinals, in large part because of the infamous too-many-men-on-the-ice gaffe that handed Game 7 to the Habs.
Though he was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, McNab played three seasons at the University of Denver prior to entering the NHL with the Sabres in 1973-74.
