Former Bruin Peter McNab is named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame

Peter McNab, the high-scoring center who was a central figure on Don Cherry’s late 1970s Lunchpail Bruins, on Thursday was named to the US Hockey Hall of Fame.

McNab, 69, was chosen for induction along with former Philadelphia forward Paul Holmgren, who later became the Flyers general manager, and Stan Fischler, one of the game’s most prolific authors and broadcasters.

McNab, for years part of the Colorado Avalanche broadcast team, came to the Bruins from the Sabres prior to the 1976-77 season and scored 35 goals or more in each of the following six seasons.