Hunter Renfroe draws the praise of no less an authority than Dwight Evans

He throws like Evans. He hits long homers over the Green Monster like Evans. He contributes big moments in September/October games.

Just like … Dwight Evans.

Evans, the homer-hitting, laster-throwing, fan-favorite Red Sox right fielder from the 1970s and 1980s, turns 70 in November, still has a good shot at Cooperstown, and works for the team as a big league instructor almost every spring in Fort Myers, Fla.

Dewey wasn’t able to tutor Renfroe last March because of COVID restrictions (Luis Tiant, Pedro, Yaz, and the rest of the Sox legends were asked to take a year off until things get safe), but was impressed Wednesday with Renfroe’s late-night tour de force against the first-place Rays.

With the Red Sox trailing, 1-0, in the bottom of the eighth, Renfroe clocked a two-out homer onto Lansdowne Street. In the ninth, Renfroe preserved the win with a one-hop howitzer to third base, erasing Tampa Bay’s Joey Wendle, who tried for three after his fly ball skipped past Sox center fielder Danny Santana.

“Renfroe’s a guy you want out there,” Evans said Thursday. “He’s a great defensive player with a great arm and he can do some damage up there. I’m excited we have him.”

Renfroe’s two plays gave the Red Sox a pulsating 2-1 victory over the Rays. The win stopped a three-game losing streak and vaulted the Cora Men over the Yankees into second place in the American League East. If these Red Sox survive the next 20 games and have any kind of an October run, the “Renfroe Game” will be cited as a turning point.

That’s how it works when you play big games for the Red Sox in September and October.

Those of us old enough to remember the “Cardiac Kids” and the summer of 1967 still cite Jose Tartabull’s throw that gunned down White Sox speedster Ken Berry for the final out of a 4-3 Red Sox victory at Comiskey Park on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tartabull was a flyweight with a jelly arm, but he made the biggest throw of the best regular season in Sox history.

Evans made his bones in Boston with a sensational catch of a Joe Morgan drive to deep right in the 11th inning of the epic sixth game of the 1975 World Series. Evans made the catch, wheeled, and fired to the infield, turning it into an inning-ending double play and setting the stage for Carlton Fisk’s iconic homer in the 12th.

“I always hear about it, and I love it,” said Evans. “Red Sox fans are emotional, and once you understand that, you love it. They’re going to boo you if you’re bad, and I would boo myself if I was bad.

“I know they went crazy last night. Everything you do in these last 20 games is so magnified, and that’s why there’s no better place to play. There’s not a better arena to be in than Fenway Park in September. Home or away, it’s highlighted at this time of year.”

In his heyday, Dwight Evans was one of the best defensive right fielders in baseball. Dan Goshtigian, Globe Staff

Renfroe’s game-ending throw was his league-leading 16th assist, all from right field. That is the most assists in a season by a Red Sox right fielder in the expansion era (since 1961). Evans had 15 assists in three seasons (1975, 1976, 1979).

“I know one thing that’s going to happen to him,” said Evans. “They’re going to stop running on him. That’s what happened to me. You intimidate the third base coach so many times and they stop sending people.

“I’ve seen it happen with him already. They’re starting to hold guys up because they respect his arm. There won’t be as many assists, but just by his presence he’ll stop runners from going and he’ll stop runs from scoring. I love to see an outfielder like that.”

Renfroe made some mistakes this week. He neglected to back up Alex Verdugo on an inside-the-park homer Monday. He also overthrew the cutoff man on a couple of throws to the plate. On Tuesday, he gave up on a pop fly down by the Pesky Pole, thinking the ball was foul. The ball landed fair and went for a triple.

Perhaps all of the above made him acutely aware that he had to be backing up Santana with two outs and nobody aboard in the ninth Wednesday.

At this hour, Renfroe looks like Chaim Bloom’s best acquisition. Country-strong, he already has 27 homers and 85 RBIs with 20 games left to play. In his last 11 games, he’s hitting .383 with four homers and an OPS of 1.153. He’ll turn 30 over the winter and, via arbitration, will be under team control for the next two seasons.

“I have seen a lot of him and I really like him,” said Evans. “He’s a strong kid with a strong arm. I love what he’s doing at the plate. I love how he plays outfield. He’s very accurate with his arm.

“I didn’t get a chance to rub shoulders with him in spring training because of us not getting down there this year, but I’ve been communicating with him and I really like this kid. I like the way he plays, and that’s what it’s going to take for them to win.”

