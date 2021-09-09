Justin Rose boosts Ryder Cup hopes with solid start at BMW

Justin Rose needs to win the BMW PGA Championship to qualify automatically for a fifth straight appearance at the Ryder Cup for Team Europe. The Englishman is off to a strong start in that quest in Virginia Water, England. Rose shot a bogey-free, 5-under-par 67 Thursday and was three shots off the first-round lead shared by Thailand’s Kiradech Aphibarnrat and South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout, two players for whom the specter of Ryder Cup qualification does not matter this week. The European Tour’s flagship event at its headquarters at Wentworth, southwest of London, marks the final chance for Ryder Cup hopefuls to earn points to get into the final places on offer for the match against United States at Whistling Straits this month. Rose, ranked No. 45, is most likely relying on a captain’s pick by Padraig Harrington and he did his cause no harm by making three birdies in his first six holes and also picking up a shot on the par-5 18th. He was tied for fourth place.

FIFA detailed its plan for reshaping international soccer around playing the men’s World Cup every two years despite European opposition that could lead to a boycott. Joined by retired greats, FIFA unveiled the proposal but the pushback from Europe was immediate as UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed it could launch a boycott by its teams which have dominated soccer’s marquee event since Brazil won in 2002. About 80 former internationals including World Cup winners went to Qatar for two days of FIFA-hosted talks and emerged with consensus for playing the tournament twice as often.

US men rally against Honduras

The US men’s national soccer team on Wednesday revived its outlook for a berth in the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar with an unforeseen comeback. The 4-1 away victory over Honduras came after a horrid first half and after star attacker Christian Pulisic left with an ankle injury. It came without four probable starters who didn’t make the trip to San Pedro Sula. It came on a go-ahead goal in the 75th minute by an 18-year-old striker, Ricardo Pepi, making his senior debut. Substitute Antonee Robinson helped make it possible a few minutes after halftime, scoring his first international goal. Pepi assisted on Brenden Aaronson’s clincher in the 86th minute and, in stoppage time, Sebastian Lletget put away the rebound of a save of Pepi’s shot … Argentine star Lionel Messi became the top international goal scorer in South American history, overtaking Brazil’s Pelé. The 34-year-old netted all the goals at Argentina’s 3-0 win against Bolivia in World Cup qualifying in Buenos Aires, and now has 79 for the national team … Fox will air a Major League Soccer playoff game on Thanksgiving Day for the first time, the league announced. Major League Soccer has never played a match on Thanksgiving Day. The broadcast on Fox will follow the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions … Greece’s top soccer official has resigned after just five months in the job, citing a “toxic atmosphere” created by the country’s leading clubs. Theodoros Zagorakis, who captained Greece to victory at the 2004 European Championship and made more than 100 appearances for his country, stepped down from his role as president of the Greek Football Federation … Former Germany and Bayern Munich soccer player Jérôme Boateng was found guilty of domestic violence against his former partner and ordered to pay her 1.8 million euros ($2.12 million). It was the highest possible financial damages that could be imposed by the Munich District Court. Boateng no longer plays for Bayern. The club declined to extend his contract at the end of last season. He signed with French team Lyon in the offseason. He was dropped by Germany coach Joachim Löw as part of a shakeup of the squad in March 2019.

Miscellany

Kent is assistant at Syracuse

Former Boston College All-American Kenzie Kent will join Syracuse women’s lacrosse team as an assistant coach under Kayla Treanor for the 2021 season. Kent spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach at Harvard following her graduation from BC in 2019. In 2020, Harvard went 3-3 before the season was canceled due to COVID-19. The Crimson did not complete last spring. Kent played both lacrosse and ice hockey of the Eagles. In 2019, she led the country in scoring with 127 points, 52 goals and 75 assists — cementing a new Boston College single-season record in assists. She was named a first-team All-American by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association after the 2019 season … Former Bruin David Backes retired from the NHL on Wednesday after signing a one-day contract with the St. Louis Blues. Backes scored 561 points (248 goals, 313 assists) in 965 regular-season games with the Blues, Bruins (2016-2020) and Ducks, and 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) in 82 Stanley Cup Playoff games … Center DeAndre Jordan signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, adding another seasoned NBA veteran to their experienced roster. The Lakers announced the move to fill the penultimate roster spot. Los Angeles already has veteran centers Marc Gasol and Dwight Howard under contract along with Anthony Davis, who regularly fills in at center … World Wrestling Entertainment signed Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson to a deal that will allow him to join the WWE roster and return to the University of Minnesota to defend his college heavyweight wrestling title. It is the WWE’s first so-called NIL deal, where college athletes can earn money for their name, image or likeness without violating NCAA rules … The Triple A game between the host Worcester Red Sox and the Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed because of rain.