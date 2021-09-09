Major League Soccer playoffs schedule includes a Thanksgiving game and a Dec. 11 MLS Cup title game

The conference semifinals will be broadcast on FOX Sports beginning at 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, which marks the first MLS postseason match on Thanksgiving Day.

The 2021 MLS Cup playoffs will kick off with doubleheaders of first-round games on Nov. 20, 21, and 23. The top seed from each conference earns a first-round bye. New England leads the Eastern Conference with 52 points. Orlando and Nashville are tied for second with 38 points.

Major League Soccer has announced its postseason schedule, and the first-place New England Revolution can look ahead to the benefits of potentially securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The conference semifinals will continue with a doubleheader on Sunday, Nov. 28 and conclude on Nov. 30. The conference finals are scheduled for Dec. 4 and 5, and the MLS Cup is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Dec. 11.

If the Revolution finish atop the Eastern Conference, they would secure home-field advantage throughout the conference playoffs. If the club wins the Supporters’ Shield – awarded to the MLS team with the best overall record – that home-field advantage would also extend to the MLS Cup.

All four rounds of postseason play will be covered by ABC and the networks of ESPN. Univision’s networks will broadcast the opening doubleheader on Nov. 20 and provide a simulcast for the MLS Cup.

FIFA to visit Gillette

FIFA, the world governing body of soccer, will begin a tour of venues being considered as host sites for the 2026 World Cup at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 15. The tour will also stop in Nashville, Atlanta, Orlando, Washington DC, Baltimore, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, and Miami.

Other venues being considered will be toured by the end of November.

FIFA’s representatives will look at stadium and city infrastructure, team facilities, and legal issues, as well as other factors. The United States will host the 2026 World Cup along with Canada and Mexico. FIFA said it would like to finalize its venue plan for 2026 in the first half of 2022.

Advertisement







