In the McCourty family, football loyalties again are divided, but they wear it well

Devin and Jason McCourty certainly made the most of that stint together, their first since they had been teammates at Rutgers. They won a Super Bowl in their first season sharing the same professional secondary, lost a wild-card game to the Titans in their second season, and survived a pandemic-altered, franchise-changing losing season in their third.

For three years, Phyllis Harrell’s Sunday sewing project was put to rest. For three glorious Patriots seasons, Harrell, a.k.a. Mama McCourty, didn’t have to divide her football loyalties. The years her twin sons were teammates in New England meant their mother no longer had to split two jerseys down the middle and stitch two sides together into one, her longstanding demonstration of equal support.

Advertisement

But while Devin, the career Patriot who was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2010, remains in New England, Jason’s decision to sign with Miami as a free agent puts them on opposite sidelines once again. That’s where they will be when the Patriots host the Dolphins in Sunday’s season opener, while their mom, up in the Gillette Stadium stands, will revert to rooting for both sides, the special new shirt she made ready for the occasion.

“Miami on one side, Patriots the other — right down the middle,” Harrell said over the phone Thursday.

Devin said Wednesday that he didn’t know what his mom’s sartorial plans were. But he did issue a warning that would seem to advise her to hold that shirt for the game itself, and not wear it for the Saturday night get-together at his family’s Massachusetts home, where Harrell will be staying along with Jason’s wife and children.

“They all know nobody’s coming to my house in Dolphins gear,” Devin said.

To which Harrell quipped, “His mother’s not included in that.”

Advertisement

The McCourty family has been adopted by Patriot Nation, with Devin at the anchor for his winning and leadership ways. But the brothers’ story of how their mother overcame the tragic death of her husband and, with help from her oldest son, raised two talented, philanthropic, and successful NFL stars captivated the area. That was even before Jason made one of his four career stops (including Tennessee, Cleveland, and now Miami) at Gillette.

While they remain at the top of their games — Devin was just voted team captain for the 11th straight season and Jason earned the same honor from his new Dolphins teammates — they know they are much closer to the end of the football line than they are to the beginning.

Longtime CBS analyst Phil Simms, who visits Patriots camp often and has watched Devin since college, marvels at his longevity. But he’s not surprised by it.

“Sure, this might be getting close to the end of his career, but not much is going to change,” Simms said in a phone call this week. “He’s still going to be one of the best safeties in the NFL. Forget the physical traits, he’s just smart. He’s smart for real, but he’s a smart football player.

“Some people have athletic sense. No matter what sport it is, wherever they are, they know the game, can feel it. It’s hard for me to express. They are born to be an athlete.

Advertisement

“He has great feel. And that to me is probably his greatest attribute. He went from being a corner, and a pretty damn good one too, and nobody mentions him as one of the safeties because he’s not a killer or whatever.

“I feel pretty safe in saying Bill Belichick knows he has a special guy with all the qualities he wants.”

There’s little doubt that Belichick, like Patriots fans, is acutely aware that this could be Devin’s final year in his familiar No. 32. Though he’s made no indication of impending retirement, the toll of this game is going to push him out eventually. So rest assured he is very cognizant of appreciating what he continues to do, especially when Jason is out there too, even if the lines of brotherly communication are somewhat silenced this week.

“We’ll have a lot of different stories after we play each other that pertain to the game, but we’re not sharing now,” Devin said. “I saw that J-Mac was already talking trash and trying to throw me under the bus.”

Jason told reporters in Miami how he expected plenty of trash talk on the field, saying of Devin: “He has an arrogance just from his years of a lot of winning. He’s developed that. It will be a lot of fun on Sunday.”

No hard feelings, though.

Jason McCourty is wearing the colors of the Dolphins, his fourth NFL team. Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

“It’ll be a good time for us,” Devin said. “Especially as the seasons add up. Obviously we had a lot of fun playing together the last three years, but taking the field together, any time just being together and living out this dream, we know it’s dwindling down and we appreciate it. I think Sunday is going to be a lot of fun.”

Advertisement

For Mama McCourty, more travel awaits, back to the old days of choosing which son to watch on a given Sunday. Back to the sewing table to get her game-day wardrobe ready.

“Both of them have been blessed to play so long and to be in well enough shape to go out and still do it,” she said. “I know they love it. I’m just happy still living out their dream.

“It’s just such a blessing that I think God just blew down and swooped us up as a family. The odds were really stacked against them, but they worked hard. As a family we backed them. This is where they ended up.”

Enjoy it while it lasts.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.