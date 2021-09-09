MLB refutes Hunter Renfroe’s claim that league told Red Sox to stop testing for COVID-19 amid outbreak

Major League Baseball refuted Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe’s claims that the league told the team to stop following the COVID-19 protocols amid the outbreak engulfing the clubhouse.
Renfroe told WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria” show on Thursday the following:
“MLB basically told us to stop the testing and just treat the symptoms, and we were like ‘No, we’re going to figure out what’s going on. and keep trying to keep this thing under control.”
After finishing his sentence, Lou Merloni asked Renfroe: “MLB asked you to stop testing?”
“Yes,” Renfroe replied.
A league source told the Boston Globe that Renfroe’s comments were not true.
“He’s completely wrong and inaccurate,” the source said.
The Red Sox released a statement on Thursday following Renfroe’s comments, saying:
“We have been following MLB’s COVID-19 protocols all season long. We have consulted closely with them on everything we’ve done and continue to test and their medical staff has been very supportive.”
As of Thursday, nine people with the team have tested positive, and 11 have been sidelined because they were a close contact or exhibited symptoms.
