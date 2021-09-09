MLB refutes Hunter Renfroe’s claim that league told Red Sox to stop testing for COVID-19 amid outbreak

Major League Baseball refuted Red Sox outfielder Hunter Renfroe’s claims that the league told the team to stop following the COVID-19 protocols amid the outbreak engulfing the clubhouse.

Renfroe told WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria” show on Thursday the following:

“MLB basically told us to stop the testing and just treat the symptoms, and we were like ‘No, we’re going to figure out what’s going on. and keep trying to keep this thing under control.”