More injury woes for Ravens, as Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards are feared to have suffered torn ACLs

The team’s next media availability is Friday, but Edwards and Peters were on the injury report with knee injuries. Veteran running back Devonta Freeman is joining Baltimore’s practice squad, according to agent Drew Rosenhaus .

ESPN cited an unidentified source in each report. Losing Edwards would be another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. Running back Justice Hill went on injured reserve this week.

The Baltimore Ravens listed running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters as limited in practice Thursday after ESPN reported the team feared each player has a torn ACL.

Baltimore opens its season Monday night at Las Vegas.

The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Baltimore signed running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad this week and signed Trenton Cannon to the active roster.

It’s possible that Baltimore’s top running back for Monday’s game could be Ty’Son Williams, who was on the practice squad last year and has never had a carry in a regular-season game.

Peters started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31.

Coach John Harbaugh did talk to reporters earlier Thursday and discussed the decision to bring Bell aboard.

“Obviously, we played against him so many times and in so many highly competitive [and] emotional games,” Harbaugh said. “It was fun to have him in for the workout. He had a good workout. Practiced yesterday — he did a good job. So yes, we’ll have a process with him. He’s excited. He’s learning, and we’ll see where it goes.”

Freeman played five games last season for Buffalo after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.

Steelers, Watt agree

A person with knowledge of the agreement said the Steelers and two-time All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt have come to terms on a four-year contract extension worth $112 million that will make Watt the highest-paid defensive player in the league. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the financial terms were not publicly announced.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

Watt, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, will be paid an average of $28 million a season over the course of the extension, which exceeds the $27 million annually made by Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa.

The agreement also ends speculation about the team’s long-term plans for Watt and clears up his availability for Sunday’s season opener in Buffalo.

Watt did not practice during 11-on-11 drills with the first-team defense until this week after choosing to sit out all four preseason contests and work on individual drills during training camp.

The extension alleviates any concern about the team potentially losing Watt at some point down the road.

The Steelers have a policy of not negotiating contracts once the season starts, meaning the window to get something done was closing. If one had failed to get done, there’s a chance they could have retained Watt in the short term by placing the franchise tag on him for 2022.

Watt has become one of the NFL’s most disruptive edge rushers since being taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. His 49½ sacks over the first four seasons of his career are the sixth most in NFL history. He’s made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons and finished third in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2019 and followed it up by being runner-up to Rams star defensive end Aaron Donald last season.