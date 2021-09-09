Nate Weitzer’s Week 1 games to watch, picks

Melrose at Reading : The Red Raiders bring a state-best 21-game win streak into their first matchup with Reading since 2012. Junior quarterback James Murphy and the Rockets look to hold serve at home. Pick : READING.

Everett at Xaverian : These powerhouse programs have met in six Super Bowls, with Everett earning the Division 1 trophy in 2017 under John DiBiaso. Now Rob DiLoreto leads the Crimson Tide in his first nonleague bout as Everett head coach. Pick : XAVERIAN.

Milton at Scituate: Both teams move up a division under the new MIAA alignments with Milton entering Division 3 and Scituate now a D4 program. The opener can provide an early litmus test for the championship hopefuls. Pick: MILTON.

Duxbury at Bridgewater-Raynham: New coaches look to pick up their first win with Lou Pacheco and the Trojans hosting Matt Landolfi and the Dragons. Pick: BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM

Barnstable at Brockton: With Brockton coach Peter Colombo contemplating retirement, this could be the last season since 1969 where a Colombo is leading the Boxers. Ross Jatkola and Barnstable won’t mind spoiling Brockton’s home debut. Pick: BARNSTABLE.

Mansfield at Saint John’s (Shrewsbury): Mansfield coach Mike Redding and Saint John’s coach John Andreoli were teammates at Holy Cross before graduating in 1982 and their programs will face off for the first time since the Hornets topped the Pioneers in the 2013 Division 2 Super Bowl. Pick: MANSFIELD.

Central Catholic at Springfield Central: These Division 1 powerhouses kick off the first year of a statewide tournament with a premier cross-state matchup. Pick: SPRINGFIELD CENTRAL.

Brighton at O’Bryant: Sahmir Morales and the Bengals open the year with a tilt against O’Bryant, the Boston City League runner-up in the Fall II season. Pick: BRIGHTON.

Cohasset at Abington: These South Shore League rivals have a ton of history, with Cohasset topping Abington in the 2018 Division 7 South final, but the Green Wave have taken each of the last two regular season meetings. Pick: ABINGTON.

Danvers at Tewksbury: Tewksbury fully unveils a new facility at Doucette Stadium for a Saturday afternoon test against Danvers. These programs have met multiple times in the Division 3 North bracket, both move down to Division 4 under the new alignments. Pick: TEWKSBURY.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Natick at Needham, 6.

BOSTON CITY — Brighton at O’Bryant, 4.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Cardinal Spellman at St. Marys, 5.

COMMONWEALTH — Lynn Tech at Essex Tech, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Foxborough at Milford, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Bristol-Plymouth at Old Colony, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Billerica at Lowell, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Melrose at Reading, 7; Wilmington at Woburn, 7.

PATRIOT — Silver Lake at Plymouth South, 7; Whitman-Hanson at Hanover, 7.

SOUTH SHORE — Cohasset at Abington, 7; Norwell at Mashpee, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Medfield at Medway, 6; Westwood at Dedham, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Blue Hills at Hull, 6; Boston Latin at East Boston, 6; Cape Cod Tech at Monomoy, 6; Carver at Atlantis, 6; Cathedral at Roxbury Prep, 6; Fairhaven at Sandwich, 6; Hamilton-Wenham at Gloucester, 6; Marthas Vineyard at Seekonk, 6; Medford at Whittier, 6; Methuen at Lynn English, 6; Milton at Scituate, 6; North Quincy at Somerville, 6; Norwood at Stoughton, 6; Peabody at Revere, 6; Pentucket at Austin Prep, 6; Quincy at Archbishop Williams, 6; Salem at Chelsea, 6; Wakefield at Greater Lawrence, 6; Wayland at Hopkinton, 6; Case at Diman, 6:30; Lowell Catholic at Arlington Catholic, 6:30; Manchester Essex at Ipswich, 6:30; Masconomet at Newburyport, 6:30; Saugus at Lynnfield, 6:30; St. John Paul II at Wareham, 6:30; Acton-Boxborough at Chelmsford, 7; Amherst-Pelham at Westfield, 7; Assabet at Millbury, 7; Auburn at Oakmont, 7; Barnstable at Brockton, 7; Bartlett at Lunenburg, 7; BC High at King Philip, 7; Belmont at Cambridge, 7; Bishop Feehan at North Attleborough, 7; Bishop Stang at Dartmouth, 7; Braintree at Hingham, 7; Brookline at Oliver Ames, 7; Canton at Dighton-Rehoboth, 7; Central Catholic at Springfield Central, 7; Chicopee at Greenfield, 7; Cumberland (R.I.) at Rockland, 7; Doherty at Algonquin, 7; Dover-Sherborn at Weston, 7; Dracut at Westford, 7; Drury/St. Joseph Central at Athol, 7; Durfee at Attleboro, 7; Duxbury at Bridgewater-Raynham, 7; East Bridgewater at West Bridgewater, 7; Everett at Xaverian, 7; Greater Lowell at Ashland, 7; Groton-Dunstable at St. Bernards, 7; Latin Academy at Georgetown, 7; Lawrence at Burlington, 7; Mansfield at St. Johns (Shrewsbury), 7; Marblehead at Concord-Carlisle, 7; Marlborough at Tantasqua, 7; Middleborough at Apponequet, 7; Minnechaug at West Springfield, 7; Monty Tech at Murdock, 7; Nashoba at Grafton, 7; Nashoba Valley Tech at South Shore Voc-Tech, 7; New Bedford at Taunton, 7; Newton South at Winchester, 7; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7; Northampton at Hoosac Valley, 7; Northbridge at West Boylston, 7; Old Rochester at Holliston, 7; Palmer at Pathfinder, 7; Pembroke at Nauset, 7; Plymouth North at Falmouth, 7; Quaboag at Ludlow, 7; Randolph at Triton, 7; Sharon at Norton, 7; Shawsheen at Bedford, 7; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7; Smith Vocational at Belchertown, 7; Somerset Berkley at Portsmouth (R.I.), 7; Southbridge at Narragansett, 7; Southeastern at Greater New Bedford, 7; South Hadley at Bishop Fenwick, 7; St. Johns Prep at Marshfield, 7; Stoneham at Winthrop, 7; Sutton at Ayer Shirley, 7; Tri-County at Millis, 7; Wachusett at Franklin, 7; Weymouth at Malden Catholic, 7; Worcester North at David Prouty, 7.

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Hudson at Clinton, 7; Littleton at North Middlesex, 7; Maynard/Advanced Math and Science at Tyngsborough, 7; Quabbin at Gardner, 7; Westborough at Shepherd Hill, 7.

SWCL — Uxbridge at Oxford, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Agawam at Chicopee Comprehensive, 7.

SUBURBAN — Pittsfield at Wahconah, 7; Taconic at East Longmeadow, 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Walpole at Framingham, 1.

NONLEAGUE — North Reading at Northeast, 10:30a; Bourne at Upper Cape, 12; Nipmuc at St. Paul, 12; Bellingham at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 1; Capital Prep (Conn.) at Catholic Memorial, 1; Franklin County Tech at McCann Tech, 1; Longmeadow at Wellesley, 1; Lynn Classical at Lexington, 1; Waltham at Newton North, 1; Worcester South at Watertown, 1; Danvers at Tewksbury, 1:30; Haverhill at Beverly, 2; Keefe Tech at KIPP Academy, 6.



