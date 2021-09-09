Oakland takes a needed series win from division-leading White Sox

Tony Kemp and Matt Chapman each drove in a run for Oakland, which took two of three games from the Central division leaders. The A’s had lost 11 of 15 when they dropped the series opener on Tuesday.

Manaea (9-9) allowed one run and five hits in his first win since July 28. The lefthander went 0-3 with an 8.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Sean Manaea struck out nine in seven dominant innings, and Oakland beat the Chicago White Sox, 3-1, who departed California for a series with the Red Sox beginning Friday.

José Abreu had two hits and drove in a run for the White Sox, who have lost 10 of their last 11 regular-season games at the Oakland Coliseum.

Advertisement

Kemp put the A’s ahead with a run-scoring triple against Reynaldo López (3-2) in the second. The White Sox tied it when Abreu singled home Cesar Hernandez in the third, giving him 104 RBIs on the year.

Oakland answered with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third. López attempted to pick off Starling Marte at second base, but his throw went into center field, allowing Marte to score and Matt Olson to go from first to third. Chapman then drove in Olson with a sacrifice fly.

Chicago left fielder Eloy Jiménez missed his second straight game with a bruised right knee after getting hit by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout Tuesday night. Manager Tony La Russa is hopeful he can return Friday.

Yankees pitching gets thinner

Yankees starter Jameson Taillon was added to the 10-day injured list with a partial tear of a tendon in his right ankle, and manager Aaron Boone also said reliever Zack Britton has had season-ending Tommy John surgery.

The reeling Yankees are feeling more optimistic about ace Gerrit Cole, who left a start Tuesday with left hamstring tightness. Cole played catch Thursday and plans to throw a bullpen Friday or Saturday with an eye toward a return to game action Monday or Tuesday.

Advertisement

Boone said Taillon felt discomfort in his ankle toward the end of his seven innings Monday against the Blue Jays. Taillon had a PRP injection this week and was in a walking boot Wednesday and Thursday, Boone said. He’s hopeful to be out of the boot Friday, and there’s a chance he only misses one start.

Britton, meanwhile, was operated on by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Wednesday. He had the UCL in his left elbow reconstructed and also had a bone chip removed.

The Yankees have lost five straight and nine of 11 since winning 13 in a row.

Cardinals get closer in National League

Tyler O’Neill hit a tiebreaking homer, Cardinals relievers combined for five scoreless innings, and St. Louis salvaged a split of its four-game series against the visiting Dodgers, 2-1. The Cardinals climbed within three games of San Diego for the final NL wild-card spot, while the Dodgers fell 2½ games behind NL West-leading San Francisco. O’Neill’s fifth-inning drive off Phil Bickford (3-2), his 25th homer this season, barely cleared the left field wall, inching past the outstretched glove of Steven Souza Jr. Albert Pujols received another standing ovation from the 31,173 in attendance during a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning, walking in what could be his final plate appearance at Busch Stadium . . . Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna entered into a negotiated resolution that could result in his domestic violence charges being dismissed. The 30-year-old was arrested in May after Sandy Springs, Ga., officers reported seeing him choke his wife, Genesis, throw her against a wall, and strike her with the cast on his broken fingers. Felony charges were later dropped, but he still faced a pair of misdemeanors — family violence battery and simple assault. The conditions require Ozuna be placed on six months of supervision, undergo a 24-week family violence intervention program, and complete at least 200 hours of community service. He is also required to take an anger management course, undergo a psychological evaluation, refrain from illegal drug use, and is not allowed to have any violent contact with his wife. Asked what the agreement could mean for Ozuna’s future with the club, Braves officials referred all questions to the commissioner’s office.