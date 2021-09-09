Projected Patriots starters Nelson Agholor and Jalen Mills do not participate in Thursday’s practice

If Agholor is unable to play Sunday, New England’s offense will lack its best deep threat. N’Keal Harry could have been a viable replacement, but he is on injured reserve and sidelined for at least the first three games after suffering an upper-body injury in the second exhibition game.

Neither wide receiver Nelson Agholor (ankle) nor defensive back Jalen Mills (ankle) participated in the session after being limited on Wednesday. Rookie linebacker Ronnie Perkins (shoulder), a new addition to the injury report, and tackle Yodny Cajuste (hamstring) were limited.

FOXBOROUGH — The Patriots were missing two of their projected starters at Thursday’s practice ahead of Sunday’s season opener against the Dolphins.

Advertisement

Fellow wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne initially projected to play more in the slot but could see more action on the outside. The Patriots also have Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Nixon on their practice squad.

Meyers didn’t flinch at the possibility of changing his role.

“My whole life has been about adjusting,” he said. “Playing multiple sports, switching from quarterback to receiver, it’s always been about adapting and surviving. I’m pretty comfortable. I feel like I’ve studied enough. The coaches have put me through enough reps to go out there and perform at the best of my ability at each spot.”

If Mills is unable to play, New England’s secondary will be tested even more. The versatile, 27-year-old Mills was expected to help fill the void at cornerback, with Stephon Gilmore out for at least the first six weeks while on the physically unable to perform list.

The team will continue to rely on J.C. Jackson, and Jonathan Jones, Joejuan Williams, and rookie Shaun Wade could log more reps too. Myles Bryant and D’Angelo Ross are options on the practice squad.

Safety Adrian Phillips had promising reviews of the 6-foot-3-inch Williams, who hasn’t earned much of a regular role since being drafted in the second round in 2019, and Wade, who joined the Patriots via trade with the Ravens at the end of August.

Advertisement

“You see talent off the jump, like immediately,” Phillips said of Wade. “The guy can play. He’s one of the guys that’s always listening because he wants to learn. He talks to the older guys in the room to see how to play certain techniques and stuff like that. He’s a guy that doesn’t say too much, but you know he’s receiving everything.”

Carrying the load

Running back Damien Harris has rarely been spotted since camp began without a football in tow. Whether he’s arriving at the stadium for a game, making his way around the locker room, or coming to speak to reporters, Harris has cradled a football in his arms.

“It’s something I picked up this offseason,” he said. “I haven’t been able to put it down yet. I enjoy walking around with it. I think it shows my love for the game. It’s part of my daily routine now.”

His teammates have taken notice. Some members of the defense have tried to poke the ball out at times, but to no avail, according to Harris. (“That’s a lie,” according to Phillips.)

“If I don’t have the ball, everybody is like, ‘Yo, where’s your ball?’ ” Harris said. “It’s like red alert. Everybody knows something is up if I ain’t got it. I just make sure to keep it on me at all times.”

Advertisement

Veteran running back Brandon Bolden, though, made sure to point out that Harris has not yet seen “The Program,” the 1993 film that featured a running back who fumbled during a practice and was then forced to carry a football with him at all times.

Music man

Not only did the Patriots get a talented pass rusher in outside linebacker Matthew Judon, they also got a new DJ for the locker room.

According to Dont’a Hightower, Judon is responsible for curating the music played during the team’s downtime. Judon, who signed a four-year contract this offseason, said he waited until training camp to break out the speakers.

“At first, it was no music in there, everybody listened with headphones in,” he said. “Now we’re kind of on the same vibe. It sets the mood for practice and intensity for the day.”

Although Judon usually sets the playlist, he accepts requests and will share the aux cord with anybody interested, naming nose tackle Davon Godchaux and linebackers Josh Uche and Ja’Whaun Bentley as some who have taken over.

“You just always want to have an upbeat locker room that’s always going to be somewhere you want to come to,” Judon said. “It doesn’t matter if you had a good day on the field, bad day on the field, bad day at home, when you cross that threshold and go in those doors, that’s somewhere you want to be. If you need someone to talk to or you just need to listen to some music and vibe, that’s what we have in there.”

Advertisement

Judon’s efforts seem to be paying off, in the locker room and on the field. Hightower called Judon “a funny guy” whose presence is welcomed in a “work-heavy environment.”

“Judie’s a character,” Hightower said. “He definitely sets the whole mood for the defense as far as the music in the locker room. He works hard and he has fun doing it. That’s the one thing guys really respect and appreciate with Judon coming in and being the new guy.”

Newton news?

Quarterback Cam Newton, who was released by the Patriots last week, posted another video teasing a big announcement he plans to share on Friday. Said Newton: “Listen, I’m going to remove all doubt. I’m going to remove all doubt. I said it once and I’ll say it again, there’s not 32 guys out there that’s better than me.” Newton has stated previously he believes he is deserving of a starting job. It appears his mind has not changed . . . Entering Week 1, the Patriots have the least amount of salary-cap space in the league, $1.53 million. The Jaguars have the most, $30.9 million . . . Judon spoke to the media in the morning but decided to return in the afternoon, this time as a member of the audience. Said Judon: “I’m just here for moral support.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.